Pompey know their trip to Bolton is the earliest point they can secure promotion on the pitch after today’s League One’s results.

All three of the sides in the chasing pack in action today were victorious in the latest round of games in the third tier.

It means John Mousinho’s side know they currently need to secure eight points to be assured of a Championship place, ahead of their top-of-the-table showdown against Derby tomorrow.

That figure could change, of course, if Bolton drop points moving forward, and then could further shift depending on what Peterborough, Barnsley and Derby do.

A number of different scenarios could yet play out, of course, but Peterborough's mid-week clash with Port Vale a week Wednesday is currently the earliest point promotion could be sealed. The chasing sides all enjoyed success in League One this afternoon, with Bolton closing the gap to the top of the table to eight points - with Pompey playing a game fewer than Ian Evatt’s men.

Wanderers were comfortable 5-2 winners over Reading on home soil, with an Aaron Collins hat-trick and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson double doing the damage.

Barnsley were 3-1 winners at Burton with John McAtee’s two goals and Luca Connell’s effort doing the damage.

Peterborough held on for a 2-1 win at Leyton Orient with Hector Kyprianou scoring against his old side, along with Ephron Mason-Clark.

The Posh are not in league action this Sunday, as they contest the Bristol Street Motors Trophy final against Wycombe.

Of those outside of the top two, Bolton can hit the highest points total this season - with Evatt’s side able to accrue 93 points - if they win their five remaining league fixtures.

With Pompey currently on 86 points that leaves them needing to bag eight points from six games to go up, as things stand.