Pompey are determined to do everything they can to retain their place at the head of League One.

And Abu Kamara is adamant his team’s belief has never wavered through their recent struggles, after powerful form over the first half of the season.

John Mousinho’s side got their Championship push back on track with a battling 1-0 win at struggling Fleetwood on Saturday. That improved a poor run of just one win from the previous six League One games across Christmas and the start of 2024.

Pompey’s seven-point lead was eroded in that time, with it now just a single point advantage over Peterborough - who have a game in hand.

Bolton, who lost at Shrewsbury on Saturday, can overtake the Blues if they make the most of their three games in hand by bridging a five-point gap to the top.

Derby can take spot on goal difference as they play their game in hand at Reading Tuesday but Kamara is adamant Pompey aren’t prepared to relinquish a position they’ve had since the start of December without a fight.

He said: ‘Of course we want to stay top and don’t want to give that up. A title would be brilliant in my first loan and we want to keep pushing.

‘The boys have never let the run get to them - we’re still top for now and we still want that position.

‘Portsmouth is a big club and the fans are going to expect the three points in pretty much every game. We’re doing the best we can.

‘I’ve not really felt the pressure, though. It’s obviously not nice to come away with one win in six, but that feels like it’s just a little blip on our journey and we’re still going in the right direction.'

It may have been top versus bottom at Highbury Stadium, but Kamara feels the win can still be a significant moment for Pompey after their recent struggles.