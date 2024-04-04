Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They are the Pompey pair now celebrating prestigious individual League One recognition.

But John Mousinho acknowledged those personal accolades will count for little, if he and Marlon Pack don’t help ensure this is a Blues season which famously endures forever.

Mousinho yesterday gained lofty recognition, as he was shortlisted for the League One manager of the season award.

And the Blues boss has been joined by his skipper Pack in a distinguished Blues double, with the midfielder in contention to be named the division’s player of the season.

The pair have been honoured amid an outstanding Pompey campaign to date, after the shortlists for the 2024 EFL Awards were announced.

Mousinho will go up against Peterborough’s Darren Ferguson and Stevenage’s Steve Evans, following an outstanding first full campaign in the Fratton hot seat.

The 37-year-old has guided Pompey to the top of the table with five games remaining, a position they’ve now held for 191 days of the season.

On top of that Mousinho has overseen a record 27-game unbeaten run across this campaign and last, as well as the 14-game streak without defeat they’re currently on.

Pack will vie with Posh left-back Harrison Burrows and Derby winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing in the League One player category.

The Buckland boy has led by example with the captain’s armband, in a season where he’s gone from strength to strength at his hometown club.

Pack has grabbed three goals and eight assists amid 35 outings either side of a knee injury, but it’s the 33-year-old’s outstanding quality on the ball, range of passing and leadership which has seen him shine brightest.

Mousinho showed his appreciation for the recognition, but was keen to keep the accolades in context.

He pointed to the job of completing the promotion mission with five game to go - a success which would ensure he and his players a place in the Fratton pantheon of greats.

Mousinho said: ‘It’s always great to receive the nomination and receive the individual accolade. I’m particularly pleased for Marlon because of how brilliant he’s been this season - coming back and captaining the club in his first full season as club captain.

‘He’s played pretty much every game he’s been fit for. He’s been excellent, scored goals, got assists and he’s led by example. I’m really happy for him.

‘It’s nice to receive the recognition, but what’s most important, which is obvious to everyone, is that we get the job done in terms of promotion. All of these other things are a nice added bonus.

‘I think we’d swap pretty much anything for promotion, so that’s what we’re focussed on.