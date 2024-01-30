Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Callum Lang revealed why Pompey won the race for his signature as he lauded the perfect setting to develop his career.

And the new Blues boss told why he turned down offers from a host of clubs - including a Championship switch to Rotherham and League One promotion rivals Derby County.

The 25-year-old’s move was confirmed yesterday from Wigan Athletic as Lang signed a two-and-a-half year agreement, with a club option to extend for 12 months, for an undisclosed fee.

Lang is viewed as a key attacking piece in the jigsaw, as Pompey aim to secure a place in the Championship over the remainder of the campaign.

The Scouser outlined specifically how being at a club on the rise and being able to turn out at Fratton Park, were the factors which made his mind up PO4 was the place him.

Lang said: ‘Rotherham have a manager I worked with and trust. Leam (Richardson) has done great things for my career and I enjoyed working with him so much.

‘When the clubs were put out to me by my agent, this was the one which seemed the best fit. Looking at the way the club play, the set-up and how well they’re doing it’s all positive.

‘I want to be a part of that and I want to help this club head in the right direction - because it’s a club heading in the right direction - 100 per cent. It’s a massive opportunity I can’t turn down.

‘It’s a nice feeling as a player when a few clubs are interested in you. Massively nice feeling - but I had to pick the right one.

‘It’s such a massive decision, but this is the perfect fit.

‘I’ve played at Fratton Park and it’s been unreal. Playing there is something I can’t turn down really.

‘I love playing in those sort of games and playing in that environment when it’s high energy and high tempo - it suits me massively.’

Lang is set to be given his Pompey debut tonight, as they go to fellow promotion rivals Oxford, at the end of whirlwind period for the versatile front man.