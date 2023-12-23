LIVE Portsmouth v Fleetwood Town: build-up, team news and live commentary from Fratton Park
Pompey enter the Christmas period today as Fleetwood Town arrive at Fratton Park.
John Mousinho’s side are looking to extend their seven-point lead at the top of League One against Lee Johnson’s side.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.
Then it’s more build-up and video before the action gets underway - and we’ll be there for every kick with our live commentary.
Fleetwood line-up
Here's the Pompey line-up
Magic Man is back
One change as the Magic Man comes in for Yengi. Saydee makes it after being an injury doubt and joins Scully on the bench.
Big backing for the Blues
Pompey hall of famer David James has backed his former side to finally deliver promotion this term.
But the former England international believes the Blues can not only reach the Championship this term - but then kick on and make it to the Premier League.
James’ big prediction arrives with John Mousinho’s side seven points clear at the top of League One, as they enter the festive period.
James’ performances etched him a place in Fratton folklore, with the summer arrival from Manchester City consistently outstanding amid 158 appearances over four years until 2010.
The 53-year-old has followed his old side’s progress closely this term and feels there’s a sense of anticipation at what lies ahead at PO4.
And that even includes repeating Luton’s remarkable rise from League Two to the Premier League.
James told instantcasino.com: ‘I’ve been following Portsmouth’s results. They’ve had a couple of games where they have dropped some points, but I’ve met a lot of Pompey fans in recent weeks and they all feel the same way – they’re optimistic for the future. ‘I look at it and think that Portsmouth can do what Luton have done. Their season so far is one to enjoy and they should make the most of it. You’ve got a club where the players are confident, similar to Aston Villa, there was a bit of disappointment last season but it has given them experience going into this season.’Pompey suffered their first league defeat last month amid one League One win in four and an FA Cup exit at Chesterfield. They have since recovered with four wins on the spin in the league to put them in a strong position at the head of the table.
James added: ‘There just seems to be that belief within the club that they’re going to go up. Even if they did have a few games of rough form, they have since bounced back, keeping clean sheets and scoring goals. Whenever I check the scores, I always expect Portsmouth to be winning!
‘When you add the confidence with that experience in a team, you’re challenging the top of the table in League One and it puts them in a situation where promotion is possible. They’ve deserved it after so many years in the lower leagues and I’m confident they can finally achieve it next year.’
A potential banana skin
Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has sent a warning message to players and supporters ahead of this weekend's visit of Fleetwood Town to Fratton Park.
The League One strugglers have lost four on the bounce as they find themselves in the relegation zone but the Pompey boss has sent a word of warning over the potential banana skin of a fixture.
He said: “We’ve got four games in a short space of time with the busy Christmas schedule, so a prepared squad is paramount. You have to be ready for the quick turnaround and we never know what’s around the corner in terms of injuries and suspensions.
“Players need to be able to step in whenever called upon and in the past, they’ve always done that really well.
“It’s strange that Fleetwood have been struggling because there are some really good players there and they’ve got Lee Johnson, whose got a great coaching pedigree. So they’re perhaps in a false position and have the capabilities to beat any team in this league on their day.
“We’ll have to be wary of some of the individuals they have, while also guarding against any complacency.”
What a boost for Pompey!
Pompey midfielder Alex Robertson has been left out of Australia’s Asian Cup squad.
But Kusini Yengi has been named in the Socceroo’s 26-man group for the competition which takes place in Qatar next month.
Yengi’s place in Graham Arnold squad is richly deserved after an impressive impact since arriving in England this summer.
But it’s Robertson’s non-involvement which will be celebrated by Blues fans - meaning the outstanding midfielder remains for the promotion charge into the new year.
It’s a massive boost for Pompey, with the Manchester City loanee developing into a key component in John Mousinho’s squad this season.
Yengi is expected to depart after the New Year's Day clash with Stevenage. The Asian Cup runs until February 10.
Here's how we think Pompey will line up today
