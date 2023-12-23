Pompey hall of famer David James has backed his former side to finally deliver promotion this term.

But the former England international believes the Blues can not only reach the Championship this term - but then kick on and make it to the Premier League.

James’ big prediction arrives with John Mousinho’s side seven points clear at the top of League One, as they enter the festive period.

James’ performances etched him a place in Fratton folklore, with the summer arrival from Manchester City consistently outstanding amid 158 appearances over four years until 2010.

The 53-year-old has followed his old side’s progress closely this term and feels there’s a sense of anticipation at what lies ahead at PO4.

And that even includes repeating Luton’s remarkable rise from League Two to the Premier League.

James told instantcasino.com: ‘I’ve been following Portsmouth’s results. They’ve had a couple of games where they have dropped some points, but I’ve met a lot of Pompey fans in recent weeks and they all feel the same way – they’re optimistic for the future. ‘I look at it and think that Portsmouth can do what Luton have done. Their season so far is one to enjoy and they should make the most of it. You’ve got a club where the players are confident, similar to Aston Villa, there was a bit of disappointment last season but it has given them experience going into this season.’Pompey suffered their first league defeat last month amid one League One win in four and an FA Cup exit at Chesterfield. They have since recovered with four wins on the spin in the league to put them in a strong position at the head of the table.

James added: ‘There just seems to be that belief within the club that they’re going to go up. Even if they did have a few games of rough form, they have since bounced back, keeping clean sheets and scoring goals. Whenever I check the scores, I always expect Portsmouth to be winning!