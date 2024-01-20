Pompey’s hopes of landing George Edmundson are fading.

The Ipswich defender is a January transfer target for the Blues, as they bid to bolster their squad for the second half of their promotion push this term.

Edmundson is viewed as exactly the kind of player who could improve John Mousinho’s defence for the remainder of the season.

But the 26-year-old’s renaissance at Portman Road is looking increasingly likely to kill any deal developing.

Pompey were of the belief Edmundson would be available this month, with his opportunities in Kieran McKenna’s team limited for much of the campaign.

But, after not featuring in the league since October, the former Rangers and Derby County man has now started the past three games for the Tractor Boys. Furthermore, Edmundson has impressed in that time - earning plaudits from his manager for the quality of his performances as they chase a place in.Premier League.

The Manchester talent looks set to feature today at Leicester, as first plays second in the Championship.

0

Ipswich are not realistically likely to let Edmundson leave all the time he’s playing or viewed as close to McKenna’s starting XI - a fact Pompey realise.

New faces for Ipswich in that department could conceivably change the picture before 11pm on February 1, however.

But it appears Edmundson has moved up the defensive pecking order at the Tractor Boys, with fellow central defender Axel Tuanzebe now being linked with an exit. Cardiff City are said to be among the Championship sides keen on the former Manchester United man, who has also had limited playing time in Suffolk.

Ipswich are also without first choice defender Cameron Burgess, who is away on international with Australia at the Asian Cup. The competition in Qatar runs until February 10.

Pompey are also looking to strengthen in forward areas, with pace and power sought out wide. The Blues are also looking for a replacement for Alex Robertson after his season-ending injury and have recruited Matt Macey to provide competition for Will Norris.