‘We really needed that - but we all know massive improvement needed’: Portsmouth fans have say on Fleetwood Town win
Pompey fans have been having their say on social media after the win at Fleetwood. Here's a selection of those views.
There will be an overwhelming sense of relief for all us wherever you are tonight. A result we won’t celebrate much, but that could prove crucial. The Mousinho leadership test has been passed, a week of character cross examination is over. #Pompey are back on track, for now. @officialfournil
Needed that win and didn’t care how it came today but going forward especially when we have to face the bigger teams we are going to need a massive improvement in performance and personnel not sure how long Timo is out for could use his power and creativity. @DHartrick
The good news is we won.The even better news is I might never have to hear that club play Captain Pugwash ever again.Points around us were dropped, a good day in every way. Up the Blues, get me home. @PompeyViking62
Great getting 3 points but worrying second half without Morrell going forward. Felt like players were trying to let Bish score instead of taking their chances. @04Tyler_PUP
Happy days wins a win doesn’t matter how it comes especially after the form we have been in. If u moan about winning u need to give ur head a wobble #pompey @Pompey_Goals
Terry Devlin literally puts 100% into every single thing he does on the pitch for us, every game he plays. Lucky to have him #Pompey @jackfurlongg
Far from convincing but it's 3 points on a day when both Bolton and Derby drop points. @AFriskyPigeon
Not enough to give me much confidence, but I'll take it!! Really pleased for Ryley Towler coming back into the #Pompey team today and keeping a clean sheet. Must be tough not getting the minutes but he is always so upbeat and personable despite this. @AndyFord33107
That is a huge win, didn’t really matter how we got the 3 points today. Massive shout out to the travelling fans and also Towler, Lowery and Devlin for those shifts having not played for such a long time #pompey @LukeEllisPUP