The Magic Man is well placed to judge two big differences to his this season's bid to reach the Championship from Pompey.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Colby Bishop has pinpointed the invigorated sense of unity in the Pompey dressing room which is underpinning their promotion bid.

The Blues striker feels there is a tighter group at Fratton Park this term under John Mousinho - and that is good news for their bid to reach the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Magic Man has pointed to a greater squad depth this season as another big factor in his team’s favour, as they bid to reach the second tier at the seventh time of asking.

Pompey have enjoyed a flying table-topping campaign this term, though their resolve has been tested over the Christmas period with a drop in results.

Three games without a win were put to bed against Stevenage on New Year’s Day, however, with the challenge to pick up the pace again in 2024.

Bishop feels there’s a group pulling in the same direction in place to make that happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: ‘I’ve only been here last season and can compare to this season, but seriously the camaraderie in the dressing room is second to none.

‘I can compare it to last season and I don’t know what it is. Maybe it’s the gaffer and the players creating that environment.

‘But seriously it’s a very strong group. We spend so much time together off the pitch and enjoy each others’ company.

‘I know people may think you’re just saying it, but honestly there’s not one person who you think is a bad egg. Every person is a good person - and good people do well in football.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bishop is now in his second season at Fratton Park following his £500,000 arrival from Accrington Stanley, with the 27-year-old seeing the number of quality players around him grow in that time.

With the likes of Ben Stevenson, Josh Martin, Zak Swanson and Ryley Towler among those left out of the squad this term, Bishop feels the improved depth is there to see.

He added: ‘We’ve got an amazing squad. I’m guessing people are going to come in - and that’s good for competition for places.

‘But if you look at some of the people missing out at the moment, it’s mental. We’ve got some very good players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘In training you’re watching them and thinking: “how’s he not in the squad?”.