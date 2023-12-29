Portsmouth transfer strategy revealed going into critical window for promotion hopes

The transfer window in the EFL and English football opens on Monday and runs until February 1.

John Mousinho admitted Pompey may have to be more ‘reactive’ in the transfer window - but will be prepared for all eventualities.

And the Blues boss insisted responding to a changing recruitment landscape will not stretch to his side paying over the odds for targets, in an effort to bolster his squad.

Pompey are now braced for player trading to commence at the start of 2024, in what is going to be a critical period when it comes to this season’s Championship bid. And Mousinho believes the club are ready for the challenges the window presents.

He said: ‘In terms of where we are now, we’re just approaching it in a calm manner and we’re not panicking about anything.

‘Things change rapidly from January 1 to January 31 and we just have to make sure we keep our approach in that everything is for the long-term benefit of the football club. That’s all we’re going to do - keep our heads down and make sure we have an impact in a good January.

‘We moved quickly last summer but had been working since February 1, so by the time the window opened we were ready. But that is a very different window. You’re not reacting to anything with the season ending at the start of May and there being a long time until the window opened. There was a lot of time to plan what we wanted to do.

‘In January it’s sometimes more reactive. We still have two games to play and a lot could happen in those games.

‘We have to make sure we’re prepared for those eventualities and there’s games in January too - which you just don’t have in the summer. You can be a bit more methodical then, but with January you have to have every base covered and then things pop up, so it’s more reactive.’

Mousinho outlined how Pompey will not be entirely the masters of their own destiny in the coming weeks on the transfer front. Deals taking place elsewhere will likely have an impact on the work the Blues do, with one transfer often creating a domino effect in allowing other deals to take place.

What Pompey won’t do is panic over getting deals done and paying inflated fees - with Mousinho highlighting sporting director Rich Hughes diligence as a key factor in ensuring that scenario doesn’t play out.

He said: ‘Being reactive goes for everybody else, too. There are transfers away from us which could have a knock-on effect to what we do. That’s why you have to be more flexible.

‘In our case we’ll be reactive with sound reasoning and a lot of sound research behind it. For example, if we had an injury crisis in certain areas we’d have to go and get someone and react.

‘We have a list, we know who’s available and we know where we’re going to turn. It’s that kind of reaction over paying over the odds for someone we don’t really need.