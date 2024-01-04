The ghosts of 2018 and 2020 haunt Pompey when it comes to transfer recruitment and topping the table at Christmas. John Mousinho has his say on why that shouldn't cloud what happens this month.

John Mousinho believes fans should trust Pompey as they tackle a critical transfer window.

The Blues boss feels the current football operation’s record over the past two transfer windows should afford the Fratton faithful confidence over what lies ahead this month.

A dip in form over the Christmas period had supporters increasingly twitchy over the direction the season’s headed, as a seven-point lead at the top of League One has eroded into a two-point advantage.

That had some fearing a repeat of the 2018 and 2020 campaigns when Pompey topped the table at Christmas, only to fail in the play-offs.

The loss of Ben Thompson in January of 2019 and a succession of signings in the winter window who failed to make an impact, were key contributors to failure of Kenny Jackett’s side. They were six points clear in December and top at Christmas on that occasion, before a new year collapse and eventual play-off defeat to Sunderland.

Pompey led the way going into a break due to Covid at Christmas two years later, but folded after more underwhelming recruitment with Jackett sacked in March.

That memory lingers with the Blues faithful, even if it has nothing to do with the current football regime.

This time last year Ryley Towler and Paddy Lane arrived permanently, with Di’Shon Bernard and Matt Macey temporary recruits. Fourteen new faces came in the summer, with the majority of those additions standing up to inspection so far.

When asked if he feels Pompey should be trusted after their recent recruitment, Mousinho said: ‘I think so, with the current structure we’ve got there’s been two transfer windows - and for the most part, pretty successful transfer windows.

‘We brought in players last January who impacted the side, whether short term or long term - that’s been the case with Paddy Lane and Ryley (Towler).

‘Then with the 14 signings we made in the summer, you are always going to get signings right and signings wrong - but for the most part every single one of those signings have come in and impacted in a positive way.