Portsmouth pant-wetters are out in force but this is time to stick with team as promotion doubts creep in
Pompey and Cheltenham fans have been having their say on social media over events at Whaddon Road. Here's a selection of those views.
I see the pant-wetters are out in force again. No team has a right to win, not even #Pompey. The team were trying yesterday, you could see that. The pressure from the fans, the few, will not help. They are a team, blaming individuals is demoralising. They need our support! #PUP @Astradyne57
Not our day but stick with the team. We know what they can do However, i would quite like some new additions and pronto @djliamh
Am I panicking? No. Am I concerned and starting to have doubts? Yes. Do I still believe we'll get promoted? Yes. Every team has their bad runs no matter how good they are. It's how we get out of it that defines us. Here's hoping we'll get out of this bad run soon. #Pompey @HazzaTWood96
Fair play to Cheltenham. They caught a couple of breaks and defended the lead for their lives. Pompey had only themselves to blame. @IanDarke
Unreal win today. Pompey gave us a hell of a test but the team stood up to it, to a man. They dug deep, they put themselves in front of everything, & the effort levels were through the roof. Outstanding performance. If we can continue to perform like that we'll stay up. #ctfc @nelbo009
Been a long time since I’ve left a game quite so perplexed as to how we’ve left with nothing. For 87 mins, we pummelled them into the ground. 3 mins of extraordinarily dumb football, both a legitimate goal and penalty not being given, somehow cost us all of it. Baffling day. @PompeyViking62
A lot of unhappy #pompey fans. Pen 1 is never a pen, ball played ages before contact, but also not a dive so yellow undeserved. Pen shout 2, also not a Pen, point of contact was outside the box for a start. If anything our second goal was a foul on Lloyd not their def. #ctfc @waresben_
Terrific win for @CTFCofficial over a Pompey side that really did underestimate them throughout the 90. Grit and determination won that game today. Sercombe, Lloyd, Bradbury - all terrific. #ctfc @JamesBrownCTFC
We throughly deserved that today, we had a few decisions that perhaps shouldn’t have gone in our favour but did, but that’s football and we’ve had plenty go against us this season. Can imagine there’s a few pee’d off Pompey fans but that result there for us is massive. @connor_ctfc
Just imagine if they miss out on promotion by 3 points COME ON YOU ROBINS! #ctfc #pompey @Mr_Bobby_D
A result thrown away unfortunately with two bits of bad defending. I get the refereeing performance was poor, but #Pompey gave themselves too much to do. A fair few half chances, but didn't take them and didn't do enough. Very gutting. @FredsDotW