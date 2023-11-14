Pompey are reaping the rewards of having loanees Alex Robertson, Tino Anjorin and Abu Kamara in their ranks this season

Pompey have had good success in the loan market market this season.

Deliberately not taking up the full rota of five players that clubs in League One are allowed, the Blues brought in Alex Robertson (Manchester City), Abu Kamara (Norwich) and Tino Anjorin (Chelsea) respectively during the summer transfer window.

And it's a policy that is working well for John Mousinho, with all three contributing in different ways to the Blues sitting top of the table with an unbeaten record to boot!

Of course, Pompey are having to do without Anjorin at present, with the attacking midfielder out injured with a hamstring injury. Yet with Kamara scoring a wonderful goal against Charlton last week and Robertson a key figure in the Blues midfield, the money spent to bring the loanees to Fratton Park is representing good value for money.

It begs the question, though. How much would it cost the Blues to turn their temporary stays into permanent ones, given their impacts?

To help us, we turned to transfermarkt.co.uk to get each player's valuation. And the results were interesting as Pompey no doubt have one eye on what is needed if they make a long-awaited return to the Championship.

Here's how much they might be expected to fork out, if they thought all three and the club would benefit from permanent arrangements. Incidentally, Robertson's Man City's contract expires at the end of this season, while Anjorin and Kamara's contracts with their respective clubs run until June 2025.

We also compared the expected Pompey send to what their League One rivals would have to do to make their loanees their own.

Note: all transfer valuations are in euros.

