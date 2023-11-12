Pompey have to react to news of the key former Manchester United and Lincoln City man being ruled for the campaign.

John Mousinho is adamant Pompey have the depth to cover for the loss of Regan Poole for the rest of the season.

And the Blues boss has outlined the options he feels he has at his disposal, as he comes to terms with the defender tearing his anterior cruciate ligament.

Mousinho is coming to terms with arguably his standout player this season being taken out of the equation, after his campaign-ending injury in the FA Cup defeat at Chesterfield.

Scan results confirmed the bad news with the development a big blow to hopes of reaching the Championship this season.

Sean Raggett filled the considerable void and produced a typically forceful display in the 2-2 draw with Charlton on Saturday.

Ryley Towler and Conor Shaughnessy are now the other orthodox options in that department for Pompey.

And Mousinho is comfortable with those he has to call up as his side get set to take on the rump of the League One season.

He said: ‘We have people who are competing for the shirt.

‘The lads coming in doing as well as they’ve done, it’s hard for me to think of too many mistakes Sean Raggett made. I don’t think he put a foot wrong, to be honest.

‘That’s really pleasing to have players come in and do as well as they’ve done.

‘At the moment we have those three centre-halves competing for two spots. That’s great.

‘I thought Ryley really grew into the game against Leyton Orient and we have to acknowledge those positives about the way we tried to build the squad in the summer.

‘We keep four centre-halves around who we think can compete at this level for a reason.

‘All four of them have started league games and all four are ready to compete. They are hungry, willing and ready to compete.’

Zak Swanson took on central defensive duties after Sean Raggett’s red card at Leyton Orient on Tuesday night.

Connor Ogilvie is also fighting back from an ankle injury picked up at Cambridge United last month, with Mousinho seeing the versatile defender as another potential central operator.