Pompey have confirmed they are unlikely to revisit their interest in Liverpool’s Harvey Blair in the January window.

The News understands the promising winger was discussed as a loan transfer option for the new year, as the Blues look to bolster their squad for their Championship charge.

But a move for the 20-year-old starlet who was seriously considered last summer isn’t going to be advanced at this stage.

Pompey will weigh up a wide addition with winter transfer activity set to commence in two-and-a-half weeks, but boss John Mousinho is wary of unbalancing his squad in that department.

Reports yesterday surfaced suggesting Blair will be allowed to leave Anfield in January with League One, Danish and Belgian teams keen. Pompey are not among them, however, as the Huddersfield-born talent returns from a five-month lay-off after a meniscus tear in his knee.

Mousinho said: ‘It’s not one which is on our radar. He’s one which has been mentioned for a few years in any recruitment circles, but not something we’re looking at at the moment.

‘We’d never turn down good players for the sake of it, but we have to make sure the squad balance is right and we don’t over-inflate in positions. We’ll always keep an eye on these things, and as a player fantastic, but in terms of coming across our radar, our recruitment and where we want to go it’s not something we’re looking at in this moment.’

Wingers are believed to be high up on Pompey’s list of priorities for the January window, after being down on options in that department for much of the season. With Josh Martin signing a deal until the new year and Anthony Scully coming back into the fray, the cover is now looking more positive.

Mousinho added: ‘It (buying a winger) is a consideration but where we stand at the moment, and things can change really quickly, as we stand in terms of wide players - we have five fit.

‘Not everyone has seen Anthony Scully and we have Abu Kamara, Gavin Whyte, Paddy Lane and Josh Martin in the building. That picture has changed significantly, because at times we’ve had two available.

