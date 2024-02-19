The subject of free agents continues to be a topic of discussion among Pompey fans, amid an unprecedented injury list this season.

And the discussion has centred on the middle of the park, with the Blues down to just two senior deep-lying options in that area in the shape of Marlon Pack and Owen Moxon.

Just under a fortnight ago, Pompey boss John Mousinho stated he would resist the temptation to enter the free agent market - an avenue promotion rivals have travelled to plug hits to their own squads.

Since then, however, Tom Lowery has also been ruled out with a hamstring injury, putting focus back on the subject.

In the wake of last week’s developments, we’ve taken a look at some of the midfielder who could, in theory, be signed.

Perhaps more accurately, however, it’s more a case of the lack of players who could be landed who are up to the task of coming in and helping a promotion pitch at this late stage of the season.

Midfield free agents From left-right: Josh Onomah, Lee Evans, Matt Longstaff and Ovie Ejaria are current midfield free agents.

Josh Onomah The former Spurs trainee and Fulham man has been without a club since leaving Preston after 15 Championship appearances last season. Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke and Bolton all linked, but still not gone anywhere.

Matty Longstaff Former Newcastle prospect not gone anywhere since injuring his ACL while with Boxing Day last season. Has been back with his hometown club while the 23-year-old plots next move.