12 midfield free agents available to Portsmouth including former Newcastle United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves talent - gallery

The likes of former Ipswich Town, Fulham, Arsenal and Reading men are among the midfielders available should Pompey feel the need to recruit to cover injuries.

By Jordan Cross
Published 19th Feb 2024, 16:00 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 16:06 GMT

The subject of free agents continues to be a topic of discussion among Pompey fans, amid an unprecedented injury list this season.

And the discussion has centred on the middle of the park, with the Blues down to just two senior deep-lying options in that area in the shape of Marlon Pack and Owen Moxon.

Just under a fortnight ago, Pompey boss John Mousinho stated he would resist the temptation to enter the free agent market - an avenue promotion rivals have travelled to plug hits to their own squads.

Since then, however, Tom Lowery has also been ruled out with a hamstring injury, putting focus back on the subject.

In the wake of last week’s developments, we’ve taken a look at some of the midfielder who could, in theory, be signed.

Perhaps more accurately, however, it’s more a case of the lack of players who could be landed who are up to the task of coming in and helping a promotion pitch at this late stage of the season.

1. Midfield free agents

The former Spurs trainee and Fulham man has been without a club since leaving Preston after 15 Championship appearances last season. Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke and Bolton all linked, but still not gone anywhere.

Former Newcastle prospect not gone anywhere since injuring his ACL while with Boxing Day last season. Has been back with his hometown club while the 23-year-old plots next move.

The fact the 29-year-old looks one of the more attractive free agents, speaks volumes about the players available. Classy operator and made five appearances this season for Championship Ipswich, but underwent MCL surgery at start of October and would need time to build fitness as and when he returns. Terminated Portman Road contract at start of the month.

