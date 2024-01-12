The former Arsenal, Plymouth and Hibs man has sealed an arrival at Fratton after leaving Luton Town in September.

Pompey have completed the signing of Matt Macey.

The keeper has sealed a return to Fratton Park, arriving on a deal until the end of the season.

The former Arsenal, Plymouth and Hibs man is a free agent, after leaving Premier League Luton Town in September.

Macey, of course, spent the second half of last season on loan with the Blues where he made a big impression following his January arrival

The 29-year-old made 21 appearances and kept nine clean sheets, as he made a favourable impact with calls for his permanent signing from the Fratton faithful.