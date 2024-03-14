Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho believes his emerging talent is attracting interest of potential suitors.

But the Pompey boss revealed Luton Town boss Rob Edwards isn’t among those with eyes on his League One leaders, as they makes waves this season.

Edwards was a surprise face at Tuesday’s win over Burton Albion, as he saw Kusini Yengi bag two goals to keep his team five points clear at the top of League One.

The Hatters boss remains friends with Pompey sporting director, Rich Hughes, from their time working together at Forest Green, as they guided the Gloucestershire outfit to the League Two title in 2022.

It’s through that link that Mousinho has himself built a connection with the former Watford boss, with the Blues head coach using his peer as sounding board in his first management role.

Edwards’ side took on Bournemouth last night, giving the 41-year-old the opportunity to take in the Burton game.

Mousinho isn’t blind to the fact his players will attracting admiring glances from other managers, however, after their successes this season.

And that is something he feels is perfectly natural when it comes to recruitment departments carrying out their work.

Mousinho said: ‘Luton played Bournemouth last night, so it was a natural one for Rob to come down to the Burton game.

‘Rob and I speak regularly around a load of things and he’s been a real help to me as a coach.

‘It was great to see him and we briefly spoke after the game.

‘Whenever players are being looked at by anyone, I know it’s a compliment.

‘I know for a fact that wasn’t the case on this occasion, it was that it geographically works and there’s a link.

‘But I would expect the way that games are broadcasted and the amount of information that is available these days, I’m sure our players are being watched at all times.