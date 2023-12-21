Portsmouth promotion charge handed huge boost as Manchester City loanee’s overlooked for Australia’s Asian Cup squad
The Socceroo's Asian Cup squad has handed John Mousinho a big Pompey boost.
Pompey midfielder Alex Robertson has been left out of Australia’s Asian Cup squad.
But Kusini Yengi has been named in the Socceroo’s 26-man group for the competition which takes place in Qatar next month.
Yengi’s place in Graham Arnold squad is richly deserved after an impressive impact since arriving in England this summer.
But it’s Robertson’s non-involvement which will be celebrated by Blues fans - meaning the outstanding midfielder remains for the promotion charge into the new year.
It’s a massive boost for Pompey, with the Manchester City loanee developing into a key component in John Mousinho’s squad this season.
Yengi is expected to depart after the New Year's Day clash with Stevenage. The Asian Cup runs until February 10.