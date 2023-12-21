News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Breaking

Portsmouth promotion charge handed huge boost as Manchester City loanee’s overlooked for Australia’s Asian Cup squad

The Socceroo's Asian Cup squad has handed John Mousinho a big Pompey boost.

By Jordan Cross
Published 21st Dec 2023, 23:21 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 23:21 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Pompey midfielder Alex Robertson has been left out of Australia’s Asian Cup squad.

But Kusini Yengi has been named in the Socceroo’s 26-man group for the competition which takes place in Qatar next month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yengi’s place in Graham Arnold squad is richly deserved after an impressive impact  since arriving in England this summer.

But it’s Robertson’s non-involvement which will be celebrated by Blues fans - meaning the outstanding midfielder remains for the promotion charge into the new year.

It’s a massive boost for Pompey, with the Manchester City loanee developing into a key component in John Mousinho’s squad this season.

Yengi is expected to depart after the New Year's Day clash with Stevenage. The Asian Cup runs until February 10.

Related topics:PompeyAustraliaManchester CityPortsmouthGraham Arnold