Pompey midfielder Alex Robertson has been left out of Australia’s Asian Cup squad.

But Kusini Yengi has been named in the Socceroo’s 26-man group for the competition which takes place in Qatar next month.

Yengi’s place in Graham Arnold squad is richly deserved after an impressive impact since arriving in England this summer.

But it’s Robertson’s non-involvement which will be celebrated by Blues fans - meaning the outstanding midfielder remains for the promotion charge into the new year.

It’s a massive boost for Pompey, with the Manchester City loanee developing into a key component in John Mousinho’s squad this season.