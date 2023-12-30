The Premier League side are watching the Australia international who is making impressive strides at Fratton Park.

Premier League Everton have their eyes on Alex Robertson in his breakthrough senior campaign.

But Pompey remain confident of keeping the Manchester City loanee at Fratton Park this season, as his standing in the game grows.

And the Blues are even retaining hope they could bring the Australian international back to Fratton Park on loan next term.

Robertson has seen his reputation soar this season amid 26 appearances, which has established the midfielder as one of the game’s brightest, young talents.

The 20-year-old’s form has levelled off over the Christmas period, as he goes through the ups and downs any emerging footballer faces. Robertson’s talent has generated a lot of noise, however, and The News understands Everton are now closely following his progress.

City do have a recall clause in the Socceroo talent’s loan agreement next month, as is standard in such deals.

John Mousinho has stated he’s confident Robertson will stay the duration of his loan, however, with the Premier League giants pleased with the exposure to senior football he’s gaining.

Mousinho is wary about any potential changes to the landscape, as can often be the case in the January window, but the positive noises from the Etihad mean the head coach is quietly upbeat about Robertson staying put.

And Pompey would even look to do another agreement with City beyond the end of the campaign.

For that to happen, the Blues would need to be in the Championship next season and look to do another loan to aid the development of a player who’s become a big Fratton favourite. That would conceivably see Robetson continue to build his reputation and increase his transfer value.

