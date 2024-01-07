What Portsmouth have to do and the transfer challenge as Manchester City loanee faces lengthy stint out
Former Preston North End and Liverpool man has responded to the blow of Australia midfielder Alex Robertson being sidelined.
Joe Rafferty has called on his Pompey team-mates to step up in Alex Robertson’s absence.
And the Blues defender has backed the club’s recruitment team to get it right, as they search for potential replacements for the Aussie starlet.
Pompey have been rocked by news the midfielder faces a potentially lengthy stint on the sidelines, after tearing his hamstring in training last week. It’s a hammer blow to promotion hopes with Robertson outstanding this season, making a huge impact since arriving at Fratton Park.
Rafferty feels there is need for others to step up now, with the likes of Christian Saydee, Gavin Whyte, Anthony Scully and the returning Tom Lowery needing to come through.
He said: ‘It’s a tough one to take because Robbo has been brilliant.
‘I got told he was a good player off his manager Brian (Barry-Murphy) when he came, but Robbo has surprised me a bit how good he was coming to League One and doing what he’s done.
‘It’s really unfortunate for him because he’s found some good form and found a bit of a home here. He’s well loved, but in the nicest possible way we have to make sure he’s not missed.
‘Whoever comes in to replace him has to do a job and we go from there. Whoever plays in the midfield has to bring what they’re good at. They have to do what they’re good at and show what they bring to the team.’
There is every chance Pompey will look to the transfer market to plug the gap with Robertson out at a crucial point in the season. Rafferty has faith in the Blues football operation to get it right, as they look to do so.
He added: ‘We’ve got to fully trust Rich, the manager and the team who work on the signings. We have to trust they bring the right people in and I do, because so far they have.
‘Some of the boys they’ve brought in this season have been absolutely brilliant - the league position tells you that. So whoever comes in, they will have our trust fully and will add what they need to add to the team.’