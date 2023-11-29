Manchester City starlet's promise over levels he can reach after maiden professional goal in Portsmouth win
The Australian talent is in outstanding form for Pompey with the Manchester City loanee grabbing his first pro goal at Burton Albion.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thriving Alex Robertson believes he’s capable of reaching even higher levels as his Pompey form soars.
The Aussie starlet grabbed his maiden Blues goal as his side picked up a 2-0 win at Burton Albion last night, to bounce back from their 27-game unbeaten league run ending against Blackpool.
Robertson was once again majestic at the Pirelli Stadium, taking a central role in the second half as his quality stood out.
The 20-year-old is now showing a consistent level of high ability, with his talent being lapped up by the Fratton faithful.
Robertson is pleased with his form as he operates in a deeper-lying role for John Mousinho's side on loan from Manchester City.
But the classy operator feels he has the potential to make a lot of strides as Pompey fans enjoy his presence.
Robertson said: ‘I think I’m playing well, but there’s things I can do better.
‘One thing I’m working on a lot is the defensive side of my game, being sharp on second ball, tracking runners and reading play a bit more.
‘That’s especially sitting in that deeper role the past few weeks with Marlon (Pack) injured. He and Joe (Morrell) have helped me out a lot with it, because they are older and more experienced players.
‘But I think I’m learning quite well and quite quick with it. Hopefully I can blend that into my game if I push forward more.
‘I’m happy to do either role. Since I was young I’ve played everywhere.
‘That’s blended into me playing one position - midfield, but I don’t mind if I’m attacking or deeper.’
Robertson’s first Pompey goal came in his 25th senior appearance, as he applied the final sweeping touch to a delightful passage of play from Mousinho’s side.
It was a moment the former Ross County loanee will savour, on a night which saw an important response from his side after the Blackpool disappointment.
He added: ‘I’m over the moon personally to get that first goal. The team goes first and the results come first but it’s a nice personal accolade to get my first professional goal.
‘I thought I’d missed but Raffs (Joe Rafferty) found the pass - luckily I managed to guide it in. It was a really good passage of play.
‘It’s something I’ve been working on with Zesh (Rehman) and Jon (Harley) to allow me to get in that position and execute that finish.
‘I’m just so thankful it went in and it’s a bit of a monkey off the back.’__