The Australian talent is in outstanding form for Pompey with the Manchester City loanee grabbing his first pro goal at Burton Albion.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thriving Alex Robertson believes he’s capable of reaching even higher levels as his Pompey form soars.

The Aussie starlet grabbed his maiden Blues goal as his side picked up a 2-0 win at Burton Albion last night, to bounce back from their 27-game unbeaten league run ending against Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robertson was once again majestic at the Pirelli Stadium, taking a central role in the second half as his quality stood out.

The 20-year-old is now showing a consistent level of high ability, with his talent being lapped up by the Fratton faithful.

Robertson is pleased with his form as he operates in a deeper-lying role for John Mousinho's side on loan from Manchester City.

But the classy operator feels he has the potential to make a lot of strides as Pompey fans enjoy his presence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robertson said: ‘I think I’m playing well, but there’s things I can do better.

‘One thing I’m working on a lot is the defensive side of my game, being sharp on second ball, tracking runners and reading play a bit more.

‘That’s especially sitting in that deeper role the past few weeks with Marlon (Pack) injured. He and Joe (Morrell) have helped me out a lot with it, because they are older and more experienced players.

‘But I think I’m learning quite well and quite quick with it. Hopefully I can blend that into my game if I push forward more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’m happy to do either role. Since I was young I’ve played everywhere.

‘That’s blended into me playing one position - midfield, but I don’t mind if I’m attacking or deeper.’

Robertson’s first Pompey goal came in his 25th senior appearance, as he applied the final sweeping touch to a delightful passage of play from Mousinho’s side.

It was a moment the former Ross County loanee will savour, on a night which saw an important response from his side after the Blackpool disappointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: ‘I’m over the moon personally to get that first goal. The team goes first and the results come first but it’s a nice personal accolade to get my first professional goal.

‘I thought I’d missed but Raffs (Joe Rafferty) found the pass - luckily I managed to guide it in. It was a really good passage of play.

‘It’s something I’ve been working on with Zesh (Rehman) and Jon (Harley) to allow me to get in that position and execute that finish.