The Socceroos international has seen his flying form tail off over Christmas - but John Mousinho thinks he can return to previous highs in an advanced role.

John Mousinho is adamant Alex Robertson can thrive as Pompey’s number 10.

And the Blues boss has challenged the outstanding young midfielder to find the answers to being targeted by League One sides.

Mousinho acknowledged the Manchester City loanee’s form has dipped in the past two games, after being moved forward from a deeper-lying role.

But the Pompey boss pointed to the Aussie’s level of performance earlier in the season in that position, as clear evidence he can hurt rivals from that position.

Mousinho said: ‘I still think Alex has the capability to do that (play as a 10). ‘The last couple of games he’s not been in as good form as he’s been as six, previously to that though right up until Marlon’s injury that’s where he’d played most of the time - and people were speaking about him in a really positive fashion earlier in the season.

‘Mirroring the game we’ve got against Exeter, when we played at home against them he played as a 10 and was brilliant that night - absolutely fantastic. So we know he’s got that capability and can play in there.

‘It takes a slight adjustment and he’s not been at the levels we want him to be at in the last couple of games - and he knows that. But I don’t think it’s a case of saying Alex can’t play there - he definitely can.’

Mousinho feels Robertson’s emergence at Pompey this term has now made him a target for special treatment from opposing sides. That is something the head coach felt Fleetwood did well last Saturday, but has backed the 20-year-old to come up with the right answers.

Mousinho added: ‘He’s a young lad and he’s now going from being a relative unknown at the level to having a lot of hype around him.

‘Quite rightly there’s going to be a lot of people talking about him and he’s going to be a player opposition target. They did that at the weekend and did a decent job on him.

‘That is going to happen time and time again - and I’m backing Robbo to find space and create in that role. Even when he had a poorer game against Fleetwood, he was pivotal in picking up a really good position before the penalty, turned his man and then went from there.