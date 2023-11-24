Michael Eisner has spoken to Pompey Supporters' Trust with the former Disney chairman covering a number of topics from training ground and stadium work to his Blues ambitions. Here's every word of his address played at their meeting last night.

I’ve got so many things I need to talk about I’m going use a card and my glasses, so I don’t miss anything.

I wanted to start off by saying how grateful we are for the PST (Pompey Supporters’ Trust) and how supportive they are in all things - the voice of the fans which is fantastic, season tickets, Jimmy Dickinson statue - it’s been fantastic.

Also PITC (Pompey in the Community) has been fantastic getting the John Jenkins Stadium ready. Clare (Martin MBE) has always been great in the community and I wanted to mention both - the PST and PITC.

So let’s get through some topics - first the season.

As I speak and you listen we’re number one in the table - only by one point and there’s a lot to go. We’ve had seasons in the past where the Christmas period and January period wasn’t great.

I think this year with the way we’ve recruited, having Rich Hughes on board and John Mousinho as our coach, it feels really good. These guys are professional, young and on top of it. Management is encouraged, you’re encouraged and I’m encouraged.

I’ve got my fingers crossed for the rest of the season. We certainly want to get promoted - that’s our goal, always been our goal. Of course, when we get to the Championship our goal will be to go further - one step at a time.

I want to mention the women’s team. This is really exciting - they’re fantastic. We’re supporting them financially and as cheerleaders. Attendances have risen substantially and they will keep rising to the point they will eventually be playing at Fratton Park.

I congratulate them - they are also at the top of the table, but again there’s a lot left in the season. Whereas with the men’s team three teams are promoted, on the women’s side only one team is promoted. So keep your fingers crossed for both teams foing forward.

Let’s talk about Fratton Park. I’m really proud of the success we’ve had physically not only with the Park, but Piglet’s (Pantry), the food and I think by the end of the year our home fans will be able to occupy the Milton End. It will be completed and the elevator will be up for fans who want to use it.

Our attendances are fantastic and our capacity is fantastic. We’ve saved capacity which we would’ve lost, as you all know, for safety. There was a lot to do on Fratton Park. When you’re on the ocean and have metal and salt water, things decay faster than they would in London, say.

Fratton Park is great. We’re going to do the gantry so we have perfect television coverage for Sky when they take over next year (the new EFL TV deal).

We’re also going to be doing something that Andrew (Culen) as CEO has a lot of experience with - which is non-gameday support with weddings and the like. So we’re completely renovating - both inside and outside - the Victory Lounge.

So there’s a lot happening at Fratton Park. The safe standing is done and, by the way, the North Stand we’re going to expand areas that aren’t available now for half-time.

So the lines and queues for toilets and the rest will be relieved. There will be much more space.

A lot of these things are not seen on a daily basis by the fans.

It’s much more visible for our fans what we’re doing on the pitch - our recruiting, how we’re doing on the pitch, our coaches and so forth - but all the back of the house stuff is important.

Talking about the back of the house, we now own the training ground and redone the swimming pool and all that for the public.

We’re now going to bring the first team into that building, which I think RIch Hughes is going to be very pleased about - because he’s sitting there alone! We’re going to get rid of all those temporary buildings which are long since past their expiration date. So that’s happening.

We’re very happy the government has created an independent football regulator. That sounds weird and odd, but as you know financial fair play is not working.

Many teams are in trouble and owners are overspending and borrowing money, when they shouldn't be doing that. We’ve never borrowed a dime to support this club,

Though this won’t affect us a much as it affects the rest of the league, you want the league whether it’s League One, League Two or the Championship to be sustainable. I think this is a big improvement.

So all-in-all between you all and the support of the fans, between the whole community efforts we have and mainly, I guess, one of the big things is adjusting the way we recruit.

Going for young up-and-coming aggressive players, rather than relying on getting loan players.

We have much more aggressive recruiting and much more knowledge about where these players we are looking for exist.

Improving the training ground and having the first team back into that building - all these things relate to appealing to young players who want to come to Portsmouth. I mean it’s great to come to Portsmouth because of the city itself, but we have to supply decent facilities.

Hopefully at some point we’ll get that bridge, the railroad tracks, so people who come on the train as many, many do to get to Fratton Park without skirting around cars on a bad way to come. That will happen.

So, all in all, I have to say this is good time. I like speaking to you at this time, but I will be speaking to you at times that are not as good.

But right now being number one on the men’s side and being number one on the women’s side, the investment we’re making, everything feels great - but only great if we get the support we’ve had from PST.

So enjoy your meeting and I look forward to seeing you. Now that Covid is kind of over, I’m going to get there a lot and Eric Eisner has been there and been there recently.