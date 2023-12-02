News you can trust since 1877
Two changes for Portsmouth at Northampton as Blues aim to return top of League One

Maiden full league bow at Sixfields for the new Socceroos international.

By Jordan Cross
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 14:05 GMT
Updated 2nd Dec 2023, 14:06 GMT
Kusini Yengi gets his first league start for Pompey at Northampton amid two changes.

The Aussie hitman replaces the injured Colby Bishop at Sixfields, with Paddy Lane coming in for Josh Martin from the win at Burton Albion.

Marlon Pack skippers John Mousinho’s side, as they look to make it 16 league games on the road without defeat.

Zak Swanson returns to the bench after suffering bone bruising on his ankle, with Gavin Whyte back after personal issues.

Pompey: Norris; Rafferty, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Sparkes; Pack, Robertson; Kamara, Saydee, Lane. Yengi. Subs: Schofield, Swanson, Towler, Stevenson, Devlin, Whyte, Martin.

