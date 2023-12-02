Two changes for Portsmouth at Northampton as Blues aim to return top of League One
Maiden full league bow at Sixfields for the new Socceroos international.
Kusini Yengi gets his first league start for Pompey at Northampton amid two changes.
The Aussie hitman replaces the injured Colby Bishop at Sixfields, with Paddy Lane coming in for Josh Martin from the win at Burton Albion.
Marlon Pack skippers John Mousinho’s side, as they look to make it 16 league games on the road without defeat.
Zak Swanson returns to the bench after suffering bone bruising on his ankle, with Gavin Whyte back after personal issues.
Pompey: Norris; Rafferty, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Sparkes; Pack, Robertson; Kamara, Saydee, Lane. Yengi. Subs: Schofield, Swanson, Towler, Stevenson, Devlin, Whyte, Martin.