Northampton Town fans have been reacting to what they saw from Pompey at Sixfields on Saturday. Here's the Twitter views from both camps.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Not even that bad of a performance just a shame we played Man City in disguise

Hands down one of the best teams I've seen play in years... almost a joy to watch. Good luck Pompey xx

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most outclassed we've been by a side in the league in several seasons In saying that, we've not been clinical from 2-3 great situations and we've gifted them all 3 goals

No complaints with the result. Yes we didn’t help ourselves with defensive errors for the goals but we’ve been thoroughly outplayed by a top quality Portsmouth team. If they don’t get promoted at the end of the season I’ll be very surprised. Great support from their fans too

Fair play to Northampton Fans. They aint trying to sugar coat it or make excuses. Best attitude to have. Best of luck for the rest of the league.

Encouraging to see these comments considering we were without the leagues best defender. Our top scorer and a Welsh international cm who's been outstanding recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Very good response from #Pompey this week after the defeat to Blackpool. Two comfortable away wins. Applies the pressure again to those chasing. I’m cautious about saying ‘that’s what genuine promotion contenders do’…..but it is.

No Bishop. No Poole. No problem. Pompey - back on top of L1 with 3-0 away win. Says a bit about resilience of this squad that they followed a shock 0-4 home defeat with two away wins in 4 days.

Given our injuries to ‘key’ players just how did Pompey serve up that dollop of ‘ champagne footy’ ? Maybe a big selection headache coming for Mous !! #raggettforengland