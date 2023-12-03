‘Just played Manchester City in disguise’, ‘best team played in years’: Northampton Town fans acknowledge Portsmouth class
Northampton Town fans have been reacting to what they saw from Pompey at Sixfields on Saturday. Here's the Twitter views from both camps.
Not even that bad of a performance just a shame we played Man City in disguise
Hands down one of the best teams I've seen play in years... almost a joy to watch. Good luck Pompey xx
The most outclassed we've been by a side in the league in several seasons In saying that, we've not been clinical from 2-3 great situations and we've gifted them all 3 goals
No complaints with the result. Yes we didn’t help ourselves with defensive errors for the goals but we’ve been thoroughly outplayed by a top quality Portsmouth team. If they don’t get promoted at the end of the season I’ll be very surprised. Great support from their fans too
Fair play to Northampton Fans. They aint trying to sugar coat it or make excuses. Best attitude to have. Best of luck for the rest of the league.
Encouraging to see these comments considering we were without the leagues best defender. Our top scorer and a Welsh international cm who's been outstanding recently.
Very good response from #Pompey this week after the defeat to Blackpool. Two comfortable away wins. Applies the pressure again to those chasing. I’m cautious about saying ‘that’s what genuine promotion contenders do’…..but it is.
No Bishop. No Poole. No problem. Pompey - back on top of L1 with 3-0 away win. Says a bit about resilience of this squad that they followed a shock 0-4 home defeat with two away wins in 4 days.
Given our injuries to ‘key’ players just how did Pompey serve up that dollop of ‘ champagne footy’ ? Maybe a big selection headache coming for Mous !! #raggettforengland
Superb from #Pompey but like Burton, Northampton were cannon fodder We are ticking. The one touch. The direct approach. Hitting the wings early. Getting the ball forward quickly. It really does work at this level Back on top. Bolton next in front of the cameras. Massive test.