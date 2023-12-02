Rampant Portsmouth power back to League One summit at Northampton

Pompey turned on the style to extend unbeaten away run and return to top of the table at Sixfields.

Pompey celebrate Sean Raggett's opener in today's Northampton win. Pic: Jason Brown.

Pompey soared back to the top of League One with a dominant 3-0 win at Northampton.

A Paddy Lane double and Sean Raggett header did the damage as John Mousinho’s men flexed their muscle with a one-sided success.

The win makes it 16 League One games on the road without defeat, as the Blues reclaimed their perch at the top of the table.

It was one of the most dominant displays of the season with Pompey rampant before the break and totally in control after the restart in freezing conditions.

Mitch Pinnock saw the game’s first opportunity in the 2nd minute, with his low 20 yarder gathered comfortably by Will Norris.

A smart turn in the box from Christian Saydee then saw Pompey fashion their first chance, but the attacker’s shot was deflected wide.

Northampton replied through a curling Sam Hoskin effort before Kusini Yengi attacked Joe Rafferty’s cross powerfully to earn a corner - which forced the breakthrough.

The goal came courtesy of Raggett’s thunderous header and yet another Jack Sparkes assist - as his pinpoint curling effort was powerfully met by the defender a few yards out.

A glorious chance for a second then arrived as Paddy Lane turned the ball over and Christian Saydee freed Yengi, who went around Max Thompson but fired off the bar when forced wide.

Northampton then saw Kieron Bowie fire wide after Sparkes was dispossessed, but then Lane stepped up with the second in the 26th minute.

It was great link-up play from Yengi and then Saydee, which allowed Lane to hare past the Northampton defence and fire beyond the advancing Thompson.

Pompey were now rampant and Saydee had their defence running for cover as three defenders bounced off him, before his eventual shot was blocked.

It took three minutes of the restart for Pompey to extend their lead, as Jack Sowerby’s dummy gifted the ball to Saydee. The attacker tees up Robertson who pitches the ball up for Lane arriving in the box, who delivers a cool finish.

It was cruise control from that point with ole football produced as Pompey operated with total ease.

