Pompey boss has made it clear his demands of the new Socceroos international as he gets set to lead the line at Sixfields.

Kusini Yengi has been tasked with becoming the complete striker as he prepares to take on the mantle of Pompey’s chief marksman.

Blues boss believes the Aussie powerhouse has already been vindicated in making the move to Fratton Park from Western Sydney Wanderers last summer.

But with top scorer Colby Bishop facing a period on the sidelines, Yengi is set to lead the line for the next stage of the promotion charge at Northampton Town.

And that brings a demand to move towards becoming the all-round striking package.

Mousinho said: ‘The call-up is massive for Kas. First of all, I hope it’s vindication to him for making the decision to come over and play in this country and play in this league - the fact he’s been recognised and picked up for international duty.

‘Also it’s a reflection of not just his start to the season but how he’s come back from injury as well and been a threat.

‘I thought he was excellent against Leyton Orient, laying on a couple of goals. He’s come back into the side and shown he’s got much more to his game than goals.

‘That’s what we want to keep going with Kusini. His goals are great, but the rest of his game - the link-up play as a centre-forward and his reliability and physicality we want to see from him. ‘That’s really important for us.

‘We’re getting closer and closer to having someone who can properly lead the line for us in Kusini. I know it’s going to be a process with him and we will need to keep working with him in training and doing all the right things - but the recognition for him is really good.’

It was quickly apparent to Mousinho that Yengi had all the raw attributes to succeed in England, when tracking the 24-year-old last summer. Now he wants the new Socceroos international to learn the art of leading the line on these shores.

Mousinho added: ‘He’s 6ft 4in, a brilliant athlete, quick and can score goals. The next part is consistently as a back-to-goal centre-forward he can link play, hold the play up and give centre-halves a real torrid time.

‘One of the things which are such an advantage is you know we has what it takes to give centre-halves a real difficult afternoon. I think Kusini has the physicality and aggression to do that, it’s just about making sure he’s used to doing that.

‘It’s something the A-League maybe doesn’t necessarily provide for. That’s nothing against it, it’s just League One is a very different league and very different set-up.