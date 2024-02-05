Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Not even a yellow for me. @mesh1969

Not for me. Gets the ball. Not two footed. Not out of control. Game's gone. @fishingnotwork

Don’t even look a foul let alone a card, reaction of manager and player says it’s worse than what we can see and I think Lino gives it so his angle must look worse. Personally don’t think can do anything about it after winning the ball @Josh_holmes14

I’m neutral. My instant reaction was “oooof” -Very very strong tackle. I’m guessing excessive force was the reason? I think it’s part of the game they are trying to get rid of so understand why a red was given. A bit harsh though in my opinion. @JRBulman

It’s a great tackle. Only questionable aspect is the standard of officials in League One which feels like is the case every game. Scary thing is, it wouldn’t surprise me if it didn’t get overturned like our Charlie Hughes red against Barnsley which lead to us to losing the game @ConnorMcHugh97

Swindon fan here, no chance thats' a red. Absolutely crazy decision @DhaswellphotoUK

It’s not even a yellow @connorsheridann

Red? That’s not even a foul @Yoss3r

Only a yellow in my view. He's got the ball and man and it's a genuine attempt to get the ball. @hessinger_04

I have seen a Sussex ref saying it’s a red @stevebone1

Think the choice in tackle is what makes it a red to me. Was it necessary - inch or so higher and that’s an ankle breaker. @colbybarkerr

We had a similar one go against us earlier in the season. We figured it would be overturned as clearly got the ball, but red remained due to the force of the challenge. @Markgreen433

Nope, no red. Single-footed, studs down, contact with ball - red would be a harsh result! @TomCotterillMoL

Clearly played the ball @gothamcity56

Strong challenge, but certainly don’t think that is worthy of a red card. Pompey player in full control there. @CentralWigan

It's a red he got his man not the ball could of seriously injured that player @MatthewRid5506

Not a red, but playing devil's advocate I can see why it might be given at full speed @danp91

Neutral view here. I don't think it's a red, however given the rules these days it probably is. @danielskyver

Where’s the foul? @MartlewCallum

Never a red from an unbiased neutral view. @TipandTap1

Neutral view. No way, not even a foul. @unusedLJC

Reading fan - never a sending off @ElmRoyal

Never a red in the memory of man, the officiating this season by the referees have been an absolute shambles @EFL need to sort it out for next season, I've never know a season where the officials have been so bad @SamDawber1

Reading fan - clear red. Reckless and out of control. @j11mmy_