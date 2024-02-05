Football speaks: Voices from across game have say on Portsmouth new boy’s red card tackle on Northampton debut after Reading arrival
Everyone from followers of Manchester United, Ipswich Town, Wigan Athletic and Oxford United have joined the debate over the challenge which saw Tom McIntyre sent off on his Fratton bow - with a clear consensus emerging. Here's a cross-section of those views.
Not even a yellow for me. @mesh1969
Not for me. Gets the ball. Not two footed. Not out of control. Game's gone. @fishingnotwork
Don’t even look a foul let alone a card, reaction of manager and player says it’s worse than what we can see and I think Lino gives it so his angle must look worse. Personally don’t think can do anything about it after winning the ball @Josh_holmes14
I’m neutral. My instant reaction was “oooof” -Very very strong tackle. I’m guessing excessive force was the reason? I think it’s part of the game they are trying to get rid of so understand why a red was given. A bit harsh though in my opinion. @JRBulman
It’s a great tackle. Only questionable aspect is the standard of officials in League One which feels like is the case every game. Scary thing is, it wouldn’t surprise me if it didn’t get overturned like our Charlie Hughes red against Barnsley which lead to us to losing the game @ConnorMcHugh97
Swindon fan here, no chance thats' a red. Absolutely crazy decision @DhaswellphotoUK
It’s not even a yellow @connorsheridann
Red? That’s not even a foul @Yoss3r
Only a yellow in my view. He's got the ball and man and it's a genuine attempt to get the ball. @hessinger_04
I have seen a Sussex ref saying it’s a red @stevebone1
Think the choice in tackle is what makes it a red to me. Was it necessary - inch or so higher and that’s an ankle breaker. @colbybarkerr
We had a similar one go against us earlier in the season. We figured it would be overturned as clearly got the ball, but red remained due to the force of the challenge. @Markgreen433
Nope, no red. Single-footed, studs down, contact with ball - red would be a harsh result! @TomCotterillMoL
Clearly played the ball @gothamcity56
Strong challenge, but certainly don’t think that is worthy of a red card. Pompey player in full control there. @CentralWigan
It's a red he got his man not the ball could of seriously injured that player @MatthewRid5506
Not a red, but playing devil's advocate I can see why it might be given at full speed @danp91
Neutral view here. I don't think it's a red, however given the rules these days it probably is. @danielskyver
Where’s the foul? @MartlewCallum
Never a red from an unbiased neutral view. @TipandTap1
Neutral view. No way, not even a foul. @unusedLJC
Reading fan - never a sending off @ElmRoyal
Never a red in the memory of man, the officiating this season by the referees have been an absolute shambles @EFL need to sort it out for next season, I've never know a season where the officials have been so bad @SamDawber1
Reading fan - clear red. Reckless and out of control. @j11mmy_
No it isn’t. The ref made a mistake, so what he’s human. He only has one look at it. Maybe before everyone digs the ref out they should take a look at the Northampton player who rolls around like he’s been hit by a mortar round. @richarddoxsey