Portsmouth boss gives verdict on talk of Premier League move for Norwich City loanee

The Norwich City prospect has been linked with a move to Premier League side Brentford and Bundesliga outfit Freiburg.

John Mousinho admitted he’s unsurprised to hear talk of a Premier League move for Abu Kamara.

But the Pompey boss believes the Norwich City loanee is likely to be given a chance at Carrow Road, before stepping up to the highest level.

Stories surfaced this week suggesting there’s interest in the Kamara from top-flight outfit Brentford and Bundesliga side Freiburg. That comes as the 20-year-old’s form accelerates in recent games in his temporary stay at PO4.

Mousinho feels the threat Kamara is now providing his side means talk of interest from other sides is likely to surface.

He said: ‘The talk about Abu is really positive off the back of his last couple of performances and how threatening he’s looked. He’s come in and made an impact on his first loan. He’s got goals and he’s got assists in various different positions and really grown into any role we’ve asked him to play.

‘So there’s no surprise there, but it’s nothing to do with us because he’s Norwich’s player. But I’d be very surprised if he didn’t get a crack in their first team when he goes back in the summer. This year will set him up and give him all the tools to do that.’

Kamara has been shifted to the right flank in the past two games and rewarded Mousinho with two of his best performances of the season off the back of the switch. The Pompey boss felt the Londoner was particularly dangerous in the first half of his side’s win at Burton, where he was undoubtedly their most dangerous attacking outlet.

Mousinho added: ‘I felt against Burton he was our most attacking threat. He constantly got at their full-back and won the penalty in the first half and then Steve Seddon got sent off for the challenge on Abs. I thought he was really good. He can play on both sides, but probably looks slightly more comfortable off the right.