‘Definitely impact there’: Norwich City loanee on upping threat from role change after Fleetwood magic
He lit up Pompey's return to winning ways with his seventh goal of his loan stay - and feels he can continue to have a big impact after shift in role
Abu Kamara is adamant he can be a serious threat for League One defences from a central attacking role.
And the Norwich loanee told how his familiarity with playing through the middle aided him in his starring performance at Fleetwood.
John Mousinho was forced to start with a back three for the first time in his year at Fratton Park, in Saturday’s 1-0 success over Charlie Adam’s side. That led to Mousinho employing wing-backs, with Kamara deployed more centrally than he usually has been this season.
The move worked well with the 20-year-old delivering a fine performance and producing a top-drawer run and finish, as he drove through the middle in the 25th minute.
Kamara told how the switch to a back three was only worked on in training last week before being executed without issue at Highbury Stadium.
The Londoner feels it’s something the players are comfortable with - as is operating centrally, where he usually was deployed coming through the ranks at Carrow Road.
Kamara said: ‘I wouldn’t really say the formation change was that much of a curveball. We’ve gone into a back three at times through the whole season.
‘To start with it was a bit different I guess, but I felt like the boys knew what we were doing. We went over a few bits in training during the week and we were all pretty comfortable with what we were doing with the change of formation.
‘I think some of it was to do with personnel as well, which I think could’ve been a factor.
'With the players we had I think the gaffer felt the best decision was to change the formation.
‘I definitely can have a strong impact from where I played. At Norwich I was a central player, so I’m a bit more comfortable there I like it there, but as long as I’m playing I’m happy and I feel I can have an impact on games.’