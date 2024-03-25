Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Abu Kamara has hit back at the suggestion he would be in ‘jail’ if it wasn’t for football.

And anti-racism group, Kick it Out, have condemned the ‘absolutely disgraceful’ comments from former Liverpool and Norwich City chief, Stuart Webber, about five football footballers including the Pompey loanee.

Webber has been widely criticised over an interview on Norwich football site, the Pink Un, in which he stated Kamara along with Raheem Sterling, Jonathan Rowe, Max Aarons and Jamal Lewis could have ended up in ‘jail or something else’ if they’d not made it into the pro ranks.

Kamara, who has been excellent this season on loan from Carrow Road, last night moved to condemn the words of the former Liverpool director of recruitment, who has also held roles at Wolves, QPR, Wrexham and Huddersfield.

The 20-year-old said in a statement: ‘My family and I are deeply saddened and shocked by the comments made by Stuart Webber in a recent press article.

‘I want to say to all the black and ethnic minority children that you don’t have to be a professional athlete to avoid living a life of crime, and it is important that younger audiences are not left with this false narrative.

‘I am proud of where I come from and acknowledge the sacrifices my family have made in order for me to have a career in football.

‘However, these remarks are a sign that there is still a long way to go to be treated equally. You can be whatever you want to be as long as you work hard, believe in yourself, and be consistent in what you do.’

Troy Townsend, head of development at Kick It Out, told BBC Sport Webber’s words were ‘absolutely disgraceful’ and 'deeply offensive and concerning’.

Townsend added: 'A former Norwich City sporting director has just casually racially profiled five professional footballers, including some current and former Norwich players.

'To read such callous language being used by someone who until recently was a senior executive at the top of the English game paints a very damning picture.