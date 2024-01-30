LIVE Oxford United v Portsmouth: build-up, team news and live commentary from the Kassam
Live coverage of the clash between John Mousinho's side and the U's from the Kassam Stadium.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Good evening from the Kassam Stadium as Pompey aim to extend their lead at the top of League One against Oxford United.
We'll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points and transfer latest ahead of the game.
Then it's team news at 6.45pm and more chat ahead of kick-off - when we'll bring you live kick-by-kick commentary as the action unfolds.
LIVE Oxford v Pompey
How things stand over double swoop
Pompey remain confident of seeing a deal over the line for Reading defender Tom McIntyre as the transfer window reaches its climax.
And Carlisle midfielder Owen Moxon is firmly in the Blues’ sights, with business still to be completed at Fratton Park before Thursday’s 11pm deadline.
But Carlisle’s valuation of the exciting midfielder, could well prove a substantial stumbling block to seeing a move to fruition for the 26-year-old.
Pompey are ploughing on with putting the final touches to the squad, after some impressive strengthening so far this month.
Callum Lang was today unveiled on a two-and-a-half year deal from Wigan, following Matt Macey and Myles Peart-Harris in some eye-catching business to date.
McIntyre is viewed as the man to improve the Blues at the back, with the 25-year-old in the final six months of his contract with the Royals.
Agreeing the finer details of the move for a player who signed his last contract in the Championship in 2021 is still to be concluded, but Pompey are upbeat about getting a deal over the line.
That would represent another piece of impressive business with the Scot bringing the second-tier experience Mousinho is looking for.
Sealing a switch for Moxon looks a less likely proposition at this moment, however, with the powerful talent seen as the kind of player Pompey could work on as a project.
His contract comes to a close this summer, with Carlisle tabling a very presentable new deal following their takeover by an American investment group at the end of last year.
The Cumbrians have also put a valuation on the former Queen of the South and Annan Athletic man Pompey view as too high, for a player in the final six months of his agreement.
They see Moxon as an option for the longer term rather than now, with Mousinho happy with his deeper-lying options centrally.
The Carlisle-born talent would certainly offer something different in that area, however, to what the Blues already have with the likes of Marlon Pack, Joe Morrell and Tom Lowery.
There, of course, is likely to be plenty of toing and froing before the transfer window comes to a close this Thursday, but if Moxon stays at Brunton Park Pompey are well aware it’s a deal which could revisited in the summer.
‘Something I can’t turn down’: Why Portsmouth new boy rejected Derby County, Rotherham United & Co to make Fratton new home
Callum Lang revealed why Pompey won the race for his signature as he lauded the perfect setting to develop his career.
And the new Blues addition told why he turned down offers from a host of clubs - including a Championship switch to Rotherham and League One promotion rivals Derby County.
The 25-year-old’s move was confirmed yesterday from Wigan Athletic as Lang signed a two-and-a-half year agreement, with a club option to extend for 12 months, for an undisclosed fee.
Lang is viewed as a key attacking piece in the jigsaw, as Pompey aim to secure a place in the Championship over the remainder of the campaign.
The Scouser outlined specifically how being at a club on the rise and being able to turn out at Fratton Park, were the factors which made his mind up PO4 was the place him.
Lang said: ‘Rotherham have a manager I worked with and trust. Leam (Richardson) has done great things for my career and I enjoyed working with him so much.
‘When the clubs were put out to me by my agent, this was the one which seemed the best fit. Looking at the way the club play, the set-up and how well they’re doing it’s all positive.
‘I want to be a part of that and I want to help this club head in the right direction - because it’s a club heading in the right direction - 100 per cent. It’s a massive opportunity I can’t turn down.
‘It’s a nice feeling as a player when a few clubs are interested in you. Massively nice feeling - but I had to pick the right one.
‘It’s such a massive decision, but this is the perfect fit.
‘I’ve played at Fratton Park and it’s been unreal. Playing there is something I can’t turn down really.
‘I love playing in those sort of games and playing in that environment when it’s high energy and high tempo - it suits me massively.’
Lang is set to be given his Pompey debut tonight, as they go to fellow promotion rivals Oxford, at the end of whirlwind period for the versatile front man.
He added: ‘It’s a crazy feeling and I just can’t wait to get going - I just want to get going and cause as much carnage as I can!’