Pompey have proved themselves as the best team in League One.

And the Blues are being backed in their bid to reach the Championship this season by a ‘Premier League fan base’.

That is the view of Peterborough owner, Darragh MacAnthony, who believes Pompey are getting it right on and off the pitch.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson had some outspoken views on how things unfolded on the pitch on Saturday, branding John Mousinho’s side ‘lucky’ and his outfit ‘by far the better team’ in their 1-0 loss at London Road.

That assessment was met with derision by the Fratton faithfu but, speaking ahead of he game, MacAnthony gave a glowing reference to Pompey and their achievements this term.

MacAnthony told his The Hard Truth - Inside the Football Industry podcast: ‘That is the best team in League One.

‘The reason you can call them the best team in League One is because they’ve been top all season.

‘Any team who are top after 36 games, and been there the whole time are the best team in League One.

‘Derby fans will cry they are, Bolton fans will say they are and a few Posh fans and Barnsley will say they are - Portsmouth are the best team in League One.’

MacAnthony noted the work of Mousinho over the past 15 months to accelerate Pompey’s progress on the pitch, as they bid to reach the Championship at the seventh time of asking.

And he feels that work is echoed off it, as strides are made under the Tornante Company and the Eisners.

MacAnthony added: ‘I know the Eisners get a lot of stick, but they make Portsmouth a very well-run club, have done a lot of good things and have a lot of good people behind the scenes.

‘They have a good, young manager who’s stepped up impeccably.

‘He came in mid-way through and went on a long unbeaten run. They have an identity and anyone who’s is top of the table after this long, and been up there from the start, are no mugs.

‘They have a fanbase which is basically a Premier League fanbase.

‘I know 20,000 is their capacity, but they would have 30,000 like a Derby if they were in the Premier League.