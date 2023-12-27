Pompey fans are fearing a collapse to match previous seasons after topping the table at Chiristmas - but there are some key differences this time.

The ghost of Pompey Christmas past has reared its ghoulish head - and the Fratton faithful are spooked.

This, of course, is the point where the wheels come off and the Blues’ League One season implodes. And one disappointing point from a possible six with a Trophy capitulation thrown into the mix has fretful supporters fearing we’ve arrived at that juncture again.

You can’t blame those reaching for the festive panic button for doing so either.

With it now the seventh time of asking when it comes to exiting the third tier, memories of 2020 and 2018 come to the surface as we’re reminded of the falls from grace after topping the table at this stage.

At one point during Saturday’s dispiriting draw with Fleetwood, Pompey had a nine-point advantage at the head of League One. Now, if Bolton win their game in hand, it’s a single point. So justifiable reasons for concern, but those with an elevated vantage point of Pompey’s dressing room sense something different to what’s gone before.

You don’t need the inside track on the Blues to see there’s a depth to John Mousinho’s squad which wasn’t there previously. The manner in which they’ve been able to sustain their charge over the first half of the campaign when picking up injuries which would’ve killed them in the past is clear evidence that’s the case.

What may not be quite so apparent is there is now a greater unity and conviction from within about this group’s capabilities.

Mousinho’s manner of operating fresh from the dressing room himself has led to him giving the players greater freedom than they’ve had previously. The work is being put in, but when the chance for some down time has arrived, they’ve been afforded it.

As a result, the boss has got greater buy-in from the group. And the boss being a pro at their level so recently means the respect is in place, too.

There has been no revolution on the training ground, but the front-footed approach has also been received well, too. Crucially, the football staff are being handed greater freedom to do their jobs: that autonomy has undoubtedly created a happier camp.

From the boss himself, there’s an authenticity and quiet belief in his methods. Mousinho hasn’t overplayed his hand and isn’t prone to overthinking, micromanaging or playing games. What you see from the Pompey boss in his interviews is what you get - it’s a popular approach.

Mousinho has so far managed to keep his group united, too. His constant repetition that everyone has a role to play this term has been borne out in his selection decisions. Now there are only league games to concentrate on, he faces a greater challenge on that front, but it’s worked so far.

Yes, there are selection issues to ponder. The glaring consideration at present is Alex Robertson’s role moving forward.

The outstanding Aussie’s influence hasn’t been the same since being moved further forward. Yet a return to a deeper role would mean an omission for a key figure in skipper Marlon Pack or Joe Morrell, who’s been one of the team’s top performers this term. A shape change to accommodate the trio would raise eyebrows, with a 4-2-3-1 formation working well this term. So much to ponder there, but the head coach hasn’t shirked a big decision when it’s been needed so far.

Then there’s the January transfer window. Even its mention is enough to bring supporters out in a Charlie Daniels, Bryn Morris or James Vaughan-induced cold sweat.

A Ben Thompson departure and costly recruitment errors have been big factors in previous failures. Pompey however now have a sporting director in Rich Hughes who’s accumulated a lot of credit with his transfer business to date. That fact is not lost on the club’s owners who now have greater confidence their money will be well spent - that’s a huge factor when it comes to what happens next month.

A back-up keeper, central defender and winger will be priorities, possibly along some young blood for the future. Pompey aren’t interested in place holders overinflating the squad and impacting the harmony in place, however. The feeling is they’d sooner go without over bringing in bodies for the sake of it.

There crucially is money to spend for the right additions and a belief cash can be splashed if the right players become available.

So the frustration so palpable over the Christmas period is justified - a feeling echoed from within at the wasted opportunities and some uncharacteristic displays.