The big debate is Colby Bishop v Kusini Yengi when it comes to Pompey’s big promotion showdown tomorrow.

But John Mousinho isn’t dismissing Christian Saydee, when it comes to starting roles as the two Championship contenders collide at London Road.

The fans’ favourite returned to the starting line-up with an impressive showing in the mid-week win over Burton Albion at Fratton Park.

Saydee was making his first start since he was hauled off at half-time in the 3-0 defeat against Leyton Orient in January.

And the 21-year-old followed up his match-winner against Oxford and second-half appearance at Oxford, with a lively performance as he dovetailed with Yengi to good effect.

Now Mousinho has to decide whether to switch formation against the Posh, after the pair worked well together up front against the Brewers.

Saydee has also shown himself to be adept in a deeper role this season, in the event of Pompey reverting to the 4-2-3-1 formation which has served them well this term.

Mousinho has also used Bishop and Yengi on the pitch at the same time on occasions, as he weighs up how to best threaten Darren Ferguson’s side with his attacking options.

He said: ‘We’ve played with the two of them up there.

‘It’s not been something in terms of formation we’ve gone with, either playing that four at the back or even when we’ve gone three at the back, we’ve tended to go with one centre-forward or one in that position.

‘We played Christian against Burton and to all intents and purposes we did sign Christian as a centre-forward, but he’s just morphed into a more effective 10.

‘Against Burton, I thought Christian was excellent. It’s great to get those attacking players on the pitch.