Pompey fans marched on London Road in their thousands for tody’s huge promotion win at Peterborough.

And the travelling Blues faithful produced a magnificent show of force, to roar their team on to a massive three points in their quest to reach the Championship.

A total of 4,019 fans were present for the 1-0 win and backed their team incessantly from two sides of the ground.

And they were rewarded on a memorable after, as the Pompey players celebrated with them in the wake of victory.

John Mousinho gave his thanks while the likes of Colby Bishop and Kusini Yengi played conductor to the fans with their pumped-fist salutes.