A football fan is facing prosecution after attempting to confront referee Craig Hicks in the win at Port Vale.

And the game’s authorities have moved to condemn the shocking incident late on in the 1-0 success at Vale Park.

The unsavoury scenes unfolded after Pompey’s decisive 88th-minute penalty, with the home crowd fuming as Conor Shaughnessy tackled Ethan Chislett before Conor Grant fouled Abu Kamara in the box.

A fan then entered the pitch from the home end and travelled a lengthy distance across the pitch unchallenged, as he made a charge for ref Craig Hicks.

Hicks was forced to make a dash for the sidelines where staff from both sides and safety officials intervened.

Pompey boss branded the incident ‘bizarre’, though was pleased with how his players handled the situation.

He said: ‘First of all, we don’t want to see anything like that on a football pitch - it was a really bizarre incident.

‘It happened and the referee managed to evade the fan. It was just very, very strange.

‘For the boys to compose themselves with some very young players on the pitch and deal with the barrage for the next six or seven minutes is how you win games.

Both the EFL and PGMOL, the body who manage referees in professional football, issued a statement condemning what unfolded at Vale Park.

It read: ‘We are appalled by the incident in today's League One fixture between Port Vale and ‘Portsmouth which saw referee Craig Hicks chased off the field of play and condemn the mindless actions of the individual involved.

‘Match officials should never feel threatened for their safety when playing a pivotal role in the staging of games in our competitions.

‘We will provide our full support to Craig and his team alongside Port Vale and the relevant authorities as they seek to bring this individual to justice.’

Port Vale underlined what took place broke the law as they vowed to deliver a ‘zero tolerance’ approach to events.

The statement said: ‘Port Vale Football Club condemn the actions of the individual who entered the field of play during today’s match against Portsmouth.

‘We will work with the relevant authorities to ensure the matter and the individual is dealt with a zero tolerance approach.