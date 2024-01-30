BREAKING: Portsmouth to seal deal for Reading defender as January business accelerates
Pompey set to announce their latest arrival as defender says goodbyes to Reading.
Pompey are set to unveil Tom McIntyre as their fourth January arrival.
The News understands a deal is now complete for the Reading defender, as the Blues seal their latest business in an eye-catching month of January business.
McIntyre arrives for a fee of around £75,000 on a two-and-a-half year deal, as sporting director Rich Hughes completes what looks to be more shrewd business, for a player with decent business Championship experience.
The 25-year-old tonight sent a goodbye message to Reading fans, ahead of the move being officially announced.