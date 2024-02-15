Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho can call on just two fit deep-lying midfielders at present.

And there’s just three out-and-out central defenders in Pompey’s squad, in the face of an unprecedented tale of injury woe at Fratton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a season which has seen 12 players undergo surgery, 10 long-term absences and now six season-ending injuries, the Blues’ table-topping position at this stage is made even more admirable.

But while options are looking decidedly light in two key areas of the pitch, the same can’t be said when it comes to numbers going forward.

In fact, as Reading prepare to arrive at Fratton Park, Pompey looked stacked in attack.

With Kusini Yengi back from Asian Cup duty the Australia international was given the nod to start against Cambridge United on Tuesday night - and responded with a man-of-the-match performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That meant 15-goal top scorer, Colby Bishop, was on the bench where he had Callum Lang for company. That’s despite a pretty impressive start to the Wigan arrival’s Fratton career with two goals and as many assists in his first two appearances.

With three goals in three, 10 finishes for the season and eight assists Paddy Lane’s output has been outstanding this term. Meanwhile, Abu Kamara’s form has continued to accelerate amid eight goals and six assists with Myles Peart-Harris bagging his maiden Pompey finish on Tuesday night.

With Anthony Scully and Gavin Whyte not even making the past four squads and Josh Martin on the bench over the same period, it’s a relative attacking feast for Mousinho, compared to the famine in other departments.

Mousinho said: ‘The attacking department is an area where we’d lost Tino (Anjorin), lost Robbo (Alex Robertson) and Kusini (Yengi) had gone to the Asian Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘At one point with Colby injured as well, it was one area where we thought we were possibly slightly lacking.

‘We strengthened bringing in Josh Martin just before Colby got injured and that was a real boost. He has played a part in what we’re trying to do, coming on and contributing against Port Vale.

‘We have got options.

‘We have the ability to leave players on the bench - and then bring them on. That’s a real positive compared to where we have been.