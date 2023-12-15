The January transfer window is on the horizon and the Pompey boss has now answered a key transfer question.

Pompey are unlikely to move for a new striker in the January transfer window.

But Blues boss John Mousinho will not completely rule out the possibility of bringing in an additional front man in the new year, as they prepare to lose Kusini Yengi to the Asian Cup.

Mousinho can currently call upon three fit players who can operate as number nines, with Bishop, Yengi and Christian Saydee all available for the trip to Shrewsbury.

Top scorer Bishop is back ahead of schedule from the ankle injury picked up at Burton Albion at the end of last month, but Yengi could conceivably miss six games in the new year if an Australia call-up arrives.

Even with that loss Mousinho feels there a new striker isn’t a priority, though that picture can quickly change.

Mousinho said: ‘We wanted to have three centre-forwards in the building, so if one was injured we still had that cover.

‘Obviously Christian playing as 10 has meant most of the time it’s been Colby and Kusini competing for that one spot.

‘We do feel that if we lose Kusini in January to the Asia Cup we’re still in a solid position, in terms of where Christian and Colby are.

‘You never know what’s going to happen between now and then, though. We don’t know what’s going to happen with Kusini being called up, but we’re going to remain flexible on it.

‘We’ll see what happens as and when Kusini is selected and also look at injuries, form and suspension from the other two.

‘We’re not saying we’re definitely not going to go out and do something, but if Kusini goes to the Asia Cup and we keep Christian and Colby fit I’d be very surprised if there was any change in that department.’

Saydee’s evolution to a deep-lying front man was an unexpected development, but one which has seen the Bournemouth signing thrive.

That switch doesn’t make Mousinho feel another striker is needed, however, with his belief there’s enough permutations to cover the selection bases.

He added: ‘I think Christian gives you the option along with Colby’s injury not being as bad as we initially thought. We want to make sure we have two fit and we’ve had that.

‘We rode a long time with Kusini being out and Colby was fit for that period. If he hadn’t been fit we would’ve played Christian as a number nine, because we have options beneath that over who we can play as a 10.There’s plenty of options beneath that.