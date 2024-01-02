The former Leeds United, Rotherham United and Peterborough United boss is known for his outspoken comments - but this is an epic rant even by his standards.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Steve Evans felt his side blew Pompey away in the second half as they fell to Fratton defeat.

And the outspoken Stevenage boss rounded on ‘rubbish’ and ‘pathetic’ referee Charles Breakspear after their 2-1 loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evans felt it was one-way traffic in the League One surprise package’s favour, against a team he believes have financial resources way beyond most of their peers in the division.

He said: ‘My thoughts on the game were Pompey were better than us in the first half. We gave them a helping hand with two mistakes from our central defender giving them two goals.

‘We got ourselves back level and give them a goal with another silly mistake. You see how bold we were second half. I changed it and they did not have a clue - they did not have a clue. It was one-way domination apart from the odd counter in the second half.

‘We had a couple of chances and Jamie Reid should score two. There was the header at the near post and he’s through one on one but gets it stuck under his feet. Then we have a penalty kick not given and it’s bewildering - absolutely bewildering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The positives were we’ve come to a side full of good players whose budget blows 90 per cent of teams in this division away including ours. There was one team in the second half who deserved to win the game - and we go away pointless.

‘There was a brilliant atmosphere so credit to the Pompey fans and Stevenage fans. The atmosphere was terrific all day and they really backed their team. It’s a wonderful club who shouldn’t be in League One.

‘I expected to win. If you look at the context of the game there was one team who certainly should’ve had a point if not three - Stevenage.

‘The level of the performance in the first half was not where it needed to be and they caused us problems, but you can see how we affected that with the changes. We changed it, the lads responded really well, we controlled it and you can see who was hanging on.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stevenage had assistant manager Paul Raynor sent off along with Nathan Thompson for a ridiculous kung fu-style kick of on Christian Saydee, but Evans was furious Marlon Pack wasn’t dismissed and they didn’t have a penalty for a handball by Conor Shaughnessy. That’s led to an epic rant from Evans over referee Charles Breakspear’s display.

He added: ‘I’m frustrated because I got the team wrong and the shape wrong in the first half, but I didn’t allow for the two mistakes which were individually horrendous. They were poor for the level and level below. Poor.

‘But we dealt with it and when it was 2-1 said get through to half-time and let’s change it. Then we’ll have a real go and see what these are made of. It was a totally dominant performance.

‘The one thing I’ve understood over the years is Pompey supporters are dead honest and the people in Pompey are dead honest. They know what happened in the second half. They know we should’ve had a penalty and they know Marlon should’ve been sent off. They know the referee has helped them get three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I was talking to Marlon Pack and I’ve got a lot of time for Marlon, he’s a great kid. He’s on a yellow and he drags the shot off our player in the middle of the park and he gives him a warning. That’s Breakspear though, that’s the referee for you.

‘I said I’ve done nothing wrong and I’ll see you in half an hour (over speaking to the referee after the game). He said you’re not coming in, you’re not welcome. He knows why he can’t see me - facts don’t lie.

‘The video tonight won’t lie, the video tomorrow to the Football League won’t lie but he’ll get another game on Saturday and he’ll be walking about like he does strutting his stuff. His performance is shocking.

‘Mikel Arteta can say what he wants about the decisions at Newcastle, but if he was here today the FA would be finding him not guilty and saying he’s a great guy and he would’ve lost the plot because the decisions in the second half from Charles Breakspear were disgraceful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He took six or seven times of the keeper taking forever to give him a yellow - it was pointless. Then he brandishes a yellow from the halfway line. Pathetic refereeing, but he’s not a good referee.