The wait for signings is continuing from clubs from the top two tiers have sent Pompey an important transfer message.

Pompey have revealed when they expect to be able to move for their key January transfer window targets.

The Blues anticipate having to wait for around 10 days until the additions in their sights become available this month - but believe they will be ready to pounce.

That’s the message they are receiving from both Premier League and Championship clubs in their bid to bolster their faltering promotion charge.

Pompey are in the market for a central defender, winger and attacking midfielder before the deadline at 11pm on February 1.

The likes of Brentford’s Myles Peart-Harris and Ipswich’s George Edmundson remain on the January shopping list.

But sporting director Rich Hughes and Pompey’s recruitment team have been informed it will be a waiting game, while clubs at a higher level assess their squads and what they require for the rest of the season.

Blues boss John Mousinho said: ‘It always happens that things change rapidly between January 1 and 31.

‘People who you didn’t think were available become available later in the window.

‘There are players who aren’t necessarily there for us to take here and now, but all the indications from the parent clubs are they will be available to take in a couple of weeks down the line or 10 days down the line once their circumstances change.

‘That isn’t just for Premier League clubs but Championship clubs as well, because the whole system filters and trickles down.

‘Once players are back (from international competition) and players become available and circumstances change at the top, it does change for everyone else.

‘So being patient and making sure we get the right targets is the most important thing.’

Mousinho has made it clear Pompey still haven’t lost out on any of their January targets so far, in what remains a relatively quiet window for business overall.

He feels the football operation have ensured they will be front and centre whet those players get the green light to move on.

Mousinho added: ‘We just haven’t (missed out on anyone). There’s no one on the list who’s moved anywhere yet.

‘It’s an important part of it for us. It’s important if players are moving and we do want them, that we are at the forefront of that conversation.

‘Sometimes players choose to go to different locations. That’s fine, but at the moment that hasn’t happened.