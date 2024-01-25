The Fratton player of the season taking helm of League One rivals in disarray with former Portsmouth, West Ham United, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace figure
The Fratton favourite in back in charge of rivals, as the former Leeds United and Wigan man aims to arrest slump.
A former Pompey player of the season is stepping into the breach after the sacking of an old Fratton boss from his latest posting.
Blues favourite and academy graduate Jason Pearce is taking on duties at Charlton, after Michael Appleton’s dismissal on Tuesday night.
The defender, who came through the ranks at Fratton Park before returning for a season in 2011, is stepping up along with former Middlesbrough stalwart Curtis Fleming - who takes charge on an interim basis.
And there’s another familiar face who is part of the Addicks team placed at the helm, with former keeper Stephen Henderson taking on goalkeeping duties.
The former Forest, Palace and Bristol City made 27 appearances at PO4 in the 2011-12 season and briefly return five years ago.
Charlton are in disarray as they once again founder in mid-table, with owners SE7 pulling the trigger on Appleton after a 12-game winless run.
The final straw was a late home defeat to Northampton at The Valley, with the news announced by a terse statement 30 minutes after the full-time whistle. Pearce & Co will hope to begin turning the Londoner’s fortunes around with a trip to Blackpool this weekend.
The no-nonsense defender was named Pompey player of the season in the Championship, at the end of the 2011-12 season. He was then sold to Leeds, with the Blues in administration and facing a fight for survival. Academy coach Pearce also took charge of Charlton when Dean Holden was sacked earlier in the campaign.