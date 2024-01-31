Pompey new boy Callum Lang celebrates his goal at Oxford United. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Callum Lang saluted a landmark moment in his career as Pompey fans lauded a new hero.

And the Blues’ January arrival insisted the Fratton faithful can expect more of what they saw from the Scouser, after his match-changing impact in the 2-2 draw at Oxford United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a night for Lang to remember, as he sparked a second-half turnaround for John Mousinho’s side with an assist and excellent individual effort at the Kassam Stadium.

Lang energised his team after his 62nd-minute introduction, on an eye-catching bow after signing from Wigan Athletic on Monday.

The 25-year-old felt his maiden Pompey striker typified what he will bring to the table for how new side - and the aim is to use the moment as a springboard to deliver more of the same.

Lang said: ‘That goal was a bit of me really. I got a bit of luck (with his role in the first goal) then the second goal was me taking it on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It was a brilliant feeling, and now I want to take this confidence on now and build from it for the rest of the season. I’m really happy with the start.

‘There seemed like there were a lot of bodies around me, so I was trying to work a yard to get my shot off. Thankfully I got that yard and it was a really special feeling.

‘I’ve always enjoyed away days in my career - and that one right there was special.

‘I’m gutted we didn’t come away with the three points, that’s what we wanted, but we can take the positives into the weekend.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lang told how wheeling away in front of 1,485 travelling Pompey fans after his goal was a moment which will live with him.

It took little time for the Scouser to make his mark, with the attacker quickly picking up a chant to the tune of Manfred Mann’s Do Wah Diddy Diddy.

Lang is hopeful the night will mark the start of a special relationship.

He added: ‘I was trying to work out what the words were, but I could hear my name being sung. That’s a really nice feeling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Hopefully I can have a really good connection with these fans, because that’s a special feeling as a player.

‘It was very close to being the perfect start, but I just want to take the confidence from that into Saturday.