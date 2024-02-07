Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Callum Lang believes he can rediscover the goal form which fired Wigan to promotion over the second half of the campaign.

And the new Pompey favourite vowed he has a conviction over his ability to do just that, after a flying start to his Fratton career.

Lang has two goals and as many assists to his name off the back of a 28-minute cameo at Oxford last week, and a shining 75-minute home bow against Northampton at the weekend.

The 25-year-old was given a standing ovation after his withdrawal at Fratton Park, as the Scouser quickly establishes himself as a fans’ favourite.

After a campaign where at the DW Stadium where Lang hasn’t picked up as many minutes as he would have liked, he’s aiming for the goal floodgates to open once again.

The attacking talent hit 18 goals in all competitions in the 2021-22 season when Leam Richardson’s side won League One, with 14 finishes registered the previous campaign across a loan stint with Motherwell and nine goals when recalled by the Latics in the new year.

That’s the kind of goal frequency he’s now looking to replicate at PO4.

Lang said: ‘I’ve had a real good time in this division and I got 18 the time we got promoted

‘This year I’ve started a bit slower, but I haven’t been playing as many 90 minutes as I would’ve wanted to. That’s football and I don’t think there’s a player in the world who goes their whole career smashing every season.

‘I want to get back to that kind of record, and the fresh start is what I needed to get back to that.

‘So I’m just really excited to score as many and assist as many as I can for this club. I believe in myself when it comes to that.’

Lang’s energy and drive has been a hallmark of his two Pompey appearances so far, playing off the right when introduced at Oxford before being handed a more central role in the 4-1 romp on Saturday.

Skipper Marlon Pack heralded his qualities as the kind needed to succeed at League One level in the number 10 position, with Lang looking to give supporters what they want.

He added: ‘Scoring as many and assisting as many as I can is exactly what I do.

'At the top end of the pitch I like to think I’m an exciting player. I’m a football fan as well, so I know what I’d want. I want to give as much as I can and get people off their seats.