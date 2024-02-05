Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Pompey dressing room has paid tribute to Callum Lang’s rejuvenating impact on their season.

And skipper Marlon Pack has revealed how the Wigan arrival has lifted his new team on and off the pitch since his arrival at Fratton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lang once again took a starring role with a goal and assist, to inspire the Blues’ biggest home league win of the season in the 4-1 romp over Northampton.

That followed on from the 25-year-old doing likewise off the bench on his debut against Oxford last Tuesday.

It’s been a big impact from the Scouser at this formative stage of his Fratton career, with Pack revealing his effect on the pitch has been matched off it.

The midfielder believes Lang showcased attributes which can continue to hurt sides from a central attacking role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pack said: ‘On the pitch Callum has made a big impact - and long may that continue.

‘I’ve played in League One a lot and I’ve played in the Championship a lot.

‘What I think is a productive 10 in League One now is Callum. He played as a 10 and an inside winger.

‘It’s hard to be a silky winger in our league today, receiving it off the back foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘You’ve got someone like Cal who is robust and direct - he makes things happen with his energy, and he’s proved that in his two games so far.

‘We’ll keep his feet on the ground and won’t blow smoke up his backside too much, but even just his personality as a Scouser means he’s settled in quickly and helped us.

‘Then on the pitch is great for him and us - and he’s reaping the rewards.’

Lang has quickly been embraced by Pompey, who lauded his efforts once again as a crowd of 19,245 saw him play a key role in putting Northampton to the sword.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He replied by delivering a pumped-fisted salute to the Fratton End in the wake of victory, following on from a similar effort at Oxford.

Pack joked he’s had words with Lang about a celebration which looks set to become his trademark.

He added: ‘He gave it the fists to the fans at Oxford, after the game. I said: “hold on, mate, you’ve been here two minutes!”.