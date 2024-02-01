Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho is adamant there’s no plans to let Pompey’s high-profile summer arrivals depart before the close of the transfer window.

And the Blues boss insisted both Anthony Scully and Gavin Whyte remain a part of his plans after disappointing starts to their Fratton careers.

The duo were both left out of Mousinho’s squad for the 2-2 draw at Oxford United on Tuesday night.

It’s been an injury-hit campaign for Scully after his arrival from Wigan, though the 24-year-old is back in contention after knee surgery. And it’s been tough going for Whyte, with the former Cardiff man’s form not reaching the anticipated levels this term.

Both men have yet to fulfil their marquee billings, but there is no desire from Mousinho to let them leave.

When asked about Whyte and Scully leaving, Mousinho said: ‘There’s absolutely nothing on that.

‘There’s no plans for any players to be outgoing at the moment, apart from Denver.

‘It is not (a loan for being considered for Scully) from our point of view. We think the best place for him to be is here and to train with the intensity we want him to train with here.

‘We want to be stronger and adding someone like Callum (Lang) makes us stronger as a group - but only if we keep the players we have around.

‘So there is plenty of stiff competition for places in the squad and the starting line-up - at the moment that’s exactly what we’re thinking.’

An issue for Scully and Whyte in the immediacy may be picking up the minutes to keep them sharp for the next stage of Pompey’s promotion charge. That’s after the arrivals of Callum Lang and Myles Peart-Harris this month to further strengthen attacking options.

Mousinho added: ‘If we’d had that (behind-closed-doors) game the other week he (Scully) would’ve played in it.

‘With the mid-week game this week plus the two away games it wasn’t the appropriate time to rearrange that fixture, so we parked that.

‘With a free week next week we could look at rearranging that game, if not that next block of games where we go Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday we’ll need to get minutes into the lads.