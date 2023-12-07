LATEST: Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic title winner set for Championship management return
The former Pompey No2 is set for a Championship return with Rotherham United.
Former Pompey assistant manager Leam Richardson is set to make his managerial comeback in the Championship.
Richardson is being lined up to become Matt Taylor’s replacement at Rotherham, according to our sister title the Rotherham Advertiser.
The man who was Paul Cook’s No2 when the Blues won the League Two title in dramatic fashion in 2017, is set to be announced as the new man in the Millers hot seat before their home meeting with Swansea on Saturday.
Richardson, who went on to win the League One title at Wigan Athletic, in 2022 has been out of work for 13 months since a bizarre exit from the DW Stadium 16 days after signing a new three-year deal.
The 44-year-old was linked with the Pompey job in January early on after Danny Cowley’s sacking, but was never a realistic contender for the position filled by John Mousinho.
Rotherham are currently 23rd in the Championship - seven points from safety.