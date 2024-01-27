Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey are ‘very close’ to landing Wigan attacker Callum Lang.

Latics boss Shaun Maloney has confirmed he expects the 25-year-old to seal his arrival at Fratton Park shortly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maloney believes a moved could be sealed as soon as this weekend, though The News understands any announcement is likely to arrive early next week.

Pompey appear close to getting the man, who will complete their attacking line up for their bid to reach the Championship this term.

Speaking to our sister website Wigan Today, Maloney said: ‘That (Maloney’s Pompey move) looks like it's very close.

‘He trained yesterday, and then things progressed from there, I was told late last night it was close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I don't know whether it will be as soon as tonight or Sunday, but I expect that probably will happen.

‘You're never quite sure until it's done...until it's actually done, then it's not done.

‘But I'd imagine over the next 24 hours - or certainly 48 hours - that will get done.

‘As I've said before, I don't have anything bad to say about Langy, after everything he's done for this club.