‘Very close’: Wigan boss confirms Portsmouth transfer for winger eyed by Rotherham United on brink of completion
Wigan's boss has given an important update on the deal for Callum Lang, with a move now on the verge of being completed.
Pompey are ‘very close’ to landing Wigan attacker Callum Lang.
Latics boss Shaun Maloney has confirmed he expects the 25-year-old to seal his arrival at Fratton Park shortly.
Maloney believes a moved could be sealed as soon as this weekend, though The News understands any announcement is likely to arrive early next week.
Pompey appear close to getting the man, who will complete their attacking line up for their bid to reach the Championship this term.
Speaking to our sister website Wigan Today, Maloney said: ‘That (Maloney’s Pompey move) looks like it's very close.
‘He trained yesterday, and then things progressed from there, I was told late last night it was close.
‘I don't know whether it will be as soon as tonight or Sunday, but I expect that probably will happen.
‘You're never quite sure until it's done...until it's actually done, then it's not done.
‘But I'd imagine over the next 24 hours - or certainly 48 hours - that will get done.
‘As I've said before, I don't have anything bad to say about Langy, after everything he's done for this club.
‘He came through our academy, and once he made his decision, all parties needed to find a solution, which hopefully we have.’