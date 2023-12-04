Pompey's summer arrival from Burnley may be a keeper, but the former Peterborough is making a big difference to John Mousinho's side going forward.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Will Norris has been lauded as Pompey’s attacking secret weapon as he fuels his side’s forward intent.

John Mousinho has saluted the keeper’s incredible range of passing, which is making all the difference to the Blues’ play on the front foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norris has been a revelation this season with his incredibly brave determination to play out from the back.

The summer arrival from Burnley has remained unruffled by opposition pressure, as he calmly builds play.

Mousinho is clear having a keeper who can pass accurately both short and long is making a big difference to his side.

He said: ‘Will is one of the most progressive keepers in the league. He can start attacks in a multitude of different ways, which is really pleasing for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘You can see how calm he is on the ball and that spreads across the back line. It actually spreads throughout the team, when you have a goalkeeper who’s prepared to put his foot on the ball and distribute it as he does.

‘It’s not just short but longer as well, I think he provides a real threat.

‘If you look at the three basic parts of the game, he plays it short to the centre-halves, centre-mids and full-backs really well.

‘He can also find the full-back by clipping it out wide and he has a great range to his passing when he’s trying to hit the striker and go a bit longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We’re really pleased with Will and the fact he’s kept nine clean sheets, but on the other side of it his contribution to our attacking play has been brilliant.’

Mousinho feels Norris’ football intelligence has been another factor in his side’s success on the front foot this season.

The Pompey boss reckons the 30-year-old’s ability to spot gaps in opposing sides is something which has been well utliised.

Mousinho added: ‘It’s really powerful and he has that accuracy to his game. When you’re setting up to defend in football you usually have to give something up, unless you go completely man to man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad