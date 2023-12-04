Portsmouth’s secret weapon as former Burnley, Wolves and Ipswich Town man makes key difference to attacking threat
Pompey's summer arrival from Burnley may be a keeper, but the former Peterborough is making a big difference to John Mousinho's side going forward.
Will Norris has been lauded as Pompey’s attacking secret weapon as he fuels his side’s forward intent.
John Mousinho has saluted the keeper’s incredible range of passing, which is making all the difference to the Blues’ play on the front foot.
Norris has been a revelation this season with his incredibly brave determination to play out from the back.
The summer arrival from Burnley has remained unruffled by opposition pressure, as he calmly builds play.
Mousinho is clear having a keeper who can pass accurately both short and long is making a big difference to his side.
He said: ‘Will is one of the most progressive keepers in the league. He can start attacks in a multitude of different ways, which is really pleasing for us.
‘You can see how calm he is on the ball and that spreads across the back line. It actually spreads throughout the team, when you have a goalkeeper who’s prepared to put his foot on the ball and distribute it as he does.
‘It’s not just short but longer as well, I think he provides a real threat.
‘If you look at the three basic parts of the game, he plays it short to the centre-halves, centre-mids and full-backs really well.
‘He can also find the full-back by clipping it out wide and he has a great range to his passing when he’s trying to hit the striker and go a bit longer.
‘We’re really pleased with Will and the fact he’s kept nine clean sheets, but on the other side of it his contribution to our attacking play has been brilliant.’
Mousinho feels Norris’ football intelligence has been another factor in his side’s success on the front foot this season.
The Pompey boss reckons the 30-year-old’s ability to spot gaps in opposing sides is something which has been well utliised.
Mousinho added: ‘It’s really powerful and he has that accuracy to his game. When you’re setting up to defend in football you usually have to give something up, unless you go completely man to man.
‘You usually give something up to cover somewhere and we have a goalkeeper who can pick out that spare man, or look at the picture and see how you can pick out the spare man in two or three passes. It really does help build attacks - and Will has been a big part of that this year.’